LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Kimora Lee seen out looking swollen (photos)

Kimora Lee Simmons' face looked swollen as she was spotted doing some last minute shopping at Louis Vuitton in St Barths, where she's spending the holidays with new husband, ex-Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, and her children..



Photo credit: MediaTakeOut...
Posted by at 12/24/2016 11:41:00 am

17 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Seen

24 December 2016 at 11:42
Uju Phil said...

What happened? Snh

24 December 2016 at 11:59
Anonymous said...

Nothing swollen. She is gorgeous :)

24 December 2016 at 12:01
ike manuel said...

Who tear am slap???

Na me talk am!

Long Live Lib!!!

24 December 2016 at 12:03
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Fat

24 December 2016 at 12:08
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hmmm, baby making machine


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 12:12
Vivian Reginalds said...

fatty
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:42
junia said...

Now u didn't criticise her dressing, the headline wld've been different if she was one of the Kards

24 December 2016 at 13:07
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 13:28
Odibe Blessing said...

Seen

24 December 2016 at 13:34
Anonymous said...

uuhhggg .. .. what happened to her.

24 December 2016 at 13:59
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said...
dats Kimora???

24 December 2016 at 14:16
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
She is still fresh though....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

24 December 2016 at 14:17
Anonymous said...

Why is her face so big now?hmm not looking attractive to me,could it be she's pregnant?

24 December 2016 at 15:20
Doosen Guy said...

getting fat

24 December 2016 at 16:51
ifeoma's verdict said...

Swollen or not, kimora is bae. Beautiful legs.

24 December 2016 at 17:06
Iphie Abraham said...

maybe she's preggy










lib addict#just pasing#

24 December 2016 at 19:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts