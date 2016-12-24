Kimora Lee seen out looking swollen (photos)

Kimora Lee Simmons' face looked swollen as she was spotted doing some last minute shopping at Louis
Vuitton in St Barths, where she's spending the holidays with new husband,
ex-Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, and her children..
Photo credit: MediaTakeOut...
17 comments:
Seen
What happened? Snh
Nothing swollen. She is gorgeous :)
Who tear am slap???
Na me talk am!
Long Live Lib!!!
Fat
Hmmm, baby making machine
Long Live LIB
fatty
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Now u didn't criticise her dressing, the headline wld've been different if she was one of the Kards
Seen
...merited happiness
Seen
uuhhggg .. .. what happened to her.
iVabulous said...
dats Kimora???
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
She is still fresh though....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Why is her face so big now?hmm not looking attractive to me,could it be she's pregnant?
getting fat
Swollen or not, kimora is bae. Beautiful legs.
maybe she's preggy
lib addict#just pasing#
