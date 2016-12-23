Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend's baby mama Jordy Craig, shows off her post baby body
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed a son with his baby mama, Jordy Craig barely a week ago and Jordy looks great already. The new mum showed off her post baby body on Snapchat and she looks great! Another photo after the cut...
15 comments:
Beautiful lady ��
Beautiful! Linda take note!
seen
Cute
She looks so good. Wonder what will make any man leave a pregnant woman if not childishness
Long Live LIB
Cute
... Merited happiness
Okay ... he'll come back
Nice
Fine girl... Make Chloe dey fool herself
Good this one is decent enough not those morafuckers who keep snapping nude pix upandan
Good work
she looks great
lib addict#just passing#
iVabulous said....
"Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend's baby mama"...such a description
gd 4 her
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Nice..get ur groove back..asap
Post a Comment