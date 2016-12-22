Kellyanne Conway: Trump's press conference with Bill Clinton's accusers rattled Hillary

Donald
Trump's presidential campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has revealed
that Hillary Clinton was rattled when Trump brought together Bill
Clinton's sexual assault/rape accusers in a press conference just before
the election debates, stating Hillary is a programmed politician and
follows the script, compared to Donald Trump.
Broaddrick
accused Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 when he served as Arkansas
attorney general, while Jones sued Bill for sexual harassment. Willey
also accused Clinton of sexual assault while Conway explained Shelton's
connection to Hillary Clinton, who represented Shelton's accused rapist
in 1975.
In an interview on 'Hemmer Time,'
broadcast on Fox News Radio, Conway said,
"Listen, this is somebody
who's very scripted. When you're scripted, and you're running against
the most unscripted, X-factor to ever explode on the political scene—at
least in our lifetimes...then you're going to get ham[mered]. You know, a
robot only has so many microchips in its database and that one wasn't
in there. It's like, not in the script."
"I
thought Hillary Clinton's performance in that debate was a little bit
halting. Maybe part of it was the press conference that Donald Trump had
right before the debate with Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey and
Juanita Broaddrick..."
When
[Shelton] was 12 and she was raped by a man in Arkansas, Hillary
Clinton defended that rapist and got him a plea deal and then laughed
about the polygraph test and the evidence later.”
