Thursday, 22 December 2016

Kellyanne Conway: Trump's press conference with Bill Clinton's accusers rattled Hillary

Donald Trump's presidential campaign manager Kellyanne Conway has revealed that Hillary Clinton was rattled when Trump brought together Bill Clinton's sexual assault/rape accusers in a press conference just before the election debates, stating Hillary is a programmed politician and follows the script, compared to Donald Trump.
Broaddrick accused Bill Clinton of raping her in 1978 when he served as Arkansas attorney general, while Jones sued Bill for sexual harassment. Willey also accused Clinton of sexual assault while Conway explained Shelton's connection to Hillary Clinton, who represented Shelton's accused rapist in 1975.


In an interview on 'Hemmer Time,' broadcast on Fox News Radio, Conway said, 
"Listen, this is somebody who's very scripted. When you're scripted, and you're running against the most unscripted, X-factor to ever explode on the political scene—at least in our lifetimes...then you're going to get ham[mered]. You know, a robot only has so many microchips in its database and that one wasn't in there. It's like, not in the script."
"I thought Hillary Clinton's performance in that debate was a little bit halting. Maybe part of it was the press conference that Donald Trump had right before the debate with Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey and Juanita Broaddrick..." 
When [Shelton] was 12 and she was raped by a man in Arkansas, Hillary Clinton defended that rapist and got him a plea deal and then laughed about the polygraph test and the evidence later.”
