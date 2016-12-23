LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Kanu Nwankwo and Kanu Heart Foundation partner with azimo for easy money transfer.

Azimo money transfer partners with Kanu Heart Foundation in helping the less privileged kids. Azimo is the better way to transfer money without any fee and have decided to work with the foundation. Kanu signed the deal Wednesday as he was accompanied by his lovely wife Amara. More photos after the cut...







11 comments:

Ohiren's Zone said...

Okay,seen.

23 December 2016 at 04:19
livingstone chibuike said...

good one papilo

23 December 2016 at 04:42
Juliet Iwuno said...

Congrats to him. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 05:08
Uju Phil said...

Great initiative, bless you more our super In-law!!!! #OgoBuChionye

23 December 2016 at 05:13
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice one...

23 December 2016 at 05:51
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

23 December 2016 at 07:00
Loveth Best said...

May God continue to bless his beautiful heart

23 December 2016 at 07:38
iphie abraham said...

Nice one






lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 08:40
Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:13
Bree said...

LINDA IN-LAW....

23 December 2016 at 10:21
Anonymous said...

Better In-Law jaree

23 December 2016 at 13:11

