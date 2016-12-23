Jonathan disowns comment on 2019 elections

A statement issued by Jonathan’s media aide, Mr.Ikechukwu Eze, dismissed the claim as lies, stressing that the former President was neither in his home state on the stated date nor met with his “kinsmen who paid him an end of year visit”, as claimed in the false report.
The statement said further: “Our attention has just been drawn to a fabricated online publication alleging that the former President Goodluck Jonathan made comments on the 2019 elections, while hosting his kinsmen in Otuoke last Tuesday.
“Those reports are false and bear no truth whatsoever. The former President was not in Otuoke on Tuesday, neither did he make the comments attributed to him. In fact, he has only just returned to his community to spend Christmas having been away for two weeks, so he could not have been hosting anyone there last Tuesday.
“Of what good is it to our national development efforts if some people spend so much energy spreading falsehood about fellow citizens and our nation?
“The former President wishes his fellow compatriots a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year in advance, and advises all to always channel their efforts towards working to attain the nation of our collective dreams.”
12 comments:
headies doing throwback Thursday Remedies , Zaky Azzay ,Daddy Showkey,Eedris Abdulkareem,baba freyo,zule zoo.
Why is he making a statement? He should contest & see the disgraceful way he'll loose.
Okay,seen.
sir no matter dere evil intentions dey cant kill ur gud repution nd d legacies u left behind
Dnt even mind anyborri mainest,if you want to contest, it's a personal decision to right any wrong that we may have experienced during Ur last tenure,but certainly not pressure from anyone! #BlessYouGEJ
Na dem sabi mbok! Linda take note!
Seen!
Ok
Don't mind those people, they should stop disturbing that man pls.
main man
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
iVabulous said..
if he wants to contest, he shld naa. no. stoping u joor
Me I dnt believe gej doesnt knw about this.to every rumour,there s always a truth.i dnt even want him as d president of dis country again.he shud retire.
Post a Comment