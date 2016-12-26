Jim Iyke sends an open prayer to God asking for a daughter in 2017

Dear LORD,I decided to quickly submit this petition before the year runs out. I'll keep it short and straight. The last time we had this convo, King Harv showed up. My life has never been the same since. It's being an amazing cocktail of unprecedented blessings, self realization, bold endeavors and forging of powerful alliances.I'm eternally grateful LORD.Now to the matter at hand. My sister says I'm a career cynic. My Ghanaian ex says my head is too strong for love. My Nigerian and past exes says he's amazing but GLADYS took the last iota of love he has for any woman with her. My longest friend ,UK, seems to agree and my longest biz partner has wisely said he's unsure where to stand in the matter! Smdh!I want a baby girl LORD. A daughter that will keep me on her permanent MUMU BUTTON. I've done this before when King came and turned even the hardest skeptics to awe struck as I took fatherhood to the letter as naturally as fish in water.Pls give me a daughter this time Lord. You know I'm one that never never bring my private affairs to the public but I want this act of vulnerability to be my most ardent test of faith.I'll be the father fathers dream of. I'll pour my body, soul and spirit into raising her. Besides, King needs a sister to protect and love.Ok I can already feel you shaking your head in exasperation. But I also glean a little smile beginning. You know how your boy roll! Lol. I'll keep my part of the bargain by doing that 'THING' I pledged wholeheartedly.Ok let me get out of your space. I know you have more pressing requests to attend to. You've been too good to me this year to ask for anything else..... For now LOL!Visit anyone in need at the point of their station IJN.PS: ( ANGEL IN CHARGE) I moved my file from the middle to the top of the stack when the LORD asks for it. A little addendum if you pls; I want her to look like SHADE ADU in her teens with the brains of MICHELLE OBAMA. Right! I don't like the look you're giving me now. I guess I'm pushing my luck yeah?! OK done! I'm out! Happy Boxing Day Everyone! Enjoy!RANDOM CONVERSATION BTW THE KING OF KINGS AND HIS KING ( SOLILOQUY)
Monday, 26 December 2016
Jim Iyke sends an open prayer to God asking for a daughter in 2017
is he married? abi askin for daughter tru babymama.com
See joker!Corrupted open prayer! PLEASE FROM WHICH PLACE WIll THAT DAUGHTER COME FROM HUH? Oh i remember baby mama hmmm what a shame that @ur age u are still single no be only single but praying to have a daughter oUT OF WEDLOCK WITHOUT SHAME DUDE ARE U OKAY HUH? Shame to bitches. I wont be surprise that this guy will end up without A WIFE.
na Islamic god go hear this kind prayer no be heavenly God i dey worship.
#sad indeed
Leave Nadia Buhari alone and move on. Get married first before asking for extra baby.
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
O di mma. Father answer his prayer
Fool!
I love this!!!
May God answer his wish. Don't worry Jim, you'll get your wish.
Marry the future mom of the daughter first. Action speaks louder than words. Treat someone's daughter like a queen, and God will deliver your little princess. lol kidding. not kidding.
FYI: MO (FLOTUS) grew up in a two-parent home. I imagine that played a key role in how she turned out.
Amen in Jesus name. I also needs tween baby girl. please my Lord don't forget me.
Sigh...relax! If you don't have a sense of humour and therefore don't understand what Jim has written, it's OK to zip it and keep your opinions to yourself. You sound uneducated and silly, so silly.
Freeborn my love you are right, he's talking to some marijuana spirits after taking overdose, i help my freeborn hiss for you.
