Thursday, 22 December 2016

Ivanka Trump accosted by passenger on JetBlue Flight

Ivanka Trump just had a bumpy start to her Xmas holiday ... an out-of-control passenger on her flight began verbally berating her and "jeering" at her 3 kids.
Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, "Your father is ruining the country."
The guy went on, "Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private." The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade.
A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons.
JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!"
BTW ... Ivanka, her family and bunch of cousins were all in coach.

Update:
The husband of the unruly passenger tweeted an hour before the plane took off, "Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them."
Uju Phil said...

Na waoh...

22 December 2016 at 17:32
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

22 December 2016 at 17:34
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Not cool

22 December 2016 at 17:34
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

22 December 2016 at 17:34
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Fools!Shameless walking dead wailers. Killary killinton useless supporter. UR FATHER IS RUNning our country is THAT NOT A JOKE OR FOOLISHNESS HUH?what is obama for huh? I WONDER WHO THE CURRENT PRESIDENT IS AND WHEN THE ONE RUNNING HIS COUNTRY obama scatter has taking office as A FULL PRESIDENT. WHAT A useless killary supporter. HE IS RUNNING IT BECAUSE HE DON'T WANT UNA EVIL,BECAUSE HE DON'T WANT TERRORIST BECAUSE HE WANT AMERICA TO NE LIKE THE ORIGINAL AMERICA THAT OBAMA AND HIS SATANIST HAS TURN UPSIDE DOWN SHAME TO U FOREVER. Daddy trump is time to stop ur family from using public flight oo because killary supporters are terrorist oo
FREEBORN WILL SEND THIS AS a LETTER TO TRUMP BEFORE TRAVELING TO US FOR TRUMP INAUGURATION.


















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 17:41
Anonymous said...

Thumbs up to ivanka 4 ignoring dat wretched son of b***ch.she shud go nd kill herself!

22 December 2016 at 17:43
livingstone chibuike said...

Lol very funny. Madness

22 December 2016 at 17:58
Juliet Iwuno said...

Senselessness! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 18:05
Odibe Blessing said...

Okay

22 December 2016 at 18:08
Isaac Tamson said...

You can imagine and figure out the truth.
Supposing she fly a private jet.they will talk..
OR
supposing she talk the blame would have being hers.

22 December 2016 at 18:22
Anonymous said...

Now Linda, see you? Why didn't you accuse Trump like you did about the Delta incident yesterday? The problem is the left has the right to express themselves and everybody is OK with it but if it was the other way round, people will scream murder. See good example? She's a millionaire fly couch.

22 December 2016 at 18:25
RareSpecie Z said...

Mumu

22 December 2016 at 18:33
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol watch out for more drama after Trump's swearing in.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 December 2016 at 18:34
Vivian Reginalds said...

not fair
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 18:59
Anonymous said...

It's true money talks..freedom of speech my foot..how can you kick a man out for expressing his opinion?

22 December 2016 at 19:10
christie benjamin said...

So rude!

22 December 2016 at 19:35
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

HMMMMMM NAWA O





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 19:52
lol said...

what r u talking about? i guess i didn't read that right... So u would love to be harrased by someone else claiming to be expressing their own freedom of speech?

22 December 2016 at 20:02
Jamila Shaibu said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 20:28
iphie abraham said...

hmmmmmmm,the hatred people have for the trumps is real mehn









lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:35
Anonymous said...

Why?

22 December 2016 at 21:07
Lord dugbe said...

When your state of mind's in doubt,u're too much of a security risk to take into the air considering all the crazy stuff happening all around the world.Mind u,i'm sure there was enough undercover security on hand.

22 December 2016 at 22:11
Anonymous said...

copied from tmz

22 December 2016 at 23:51
Anonymous said...

I don't like Donald Trump, mostly because he is incompetent. But u do not harass his daughter n scream at her while she is on vacation with her children. It is being a bully n a borderline terrorist.

23 December 2016 at 00:03
Wale said...

He should have grabbed her by the pussy like her father does with women...

23 December 2016 at 00:16
Yusuf Dimas said...

I don't see anything wrong with the USA's president elect's daughter flying coach. It just shows humility. What's my own seff?!

23 December 2016 at 06:48
Anonymous said...

Gay people should fucked off...

23 December 2016 at 07:08
Anonymous said...

Publicity stunt. People are so gullible and easy to manipulate. It's very clear that this was a set up to generate positive news from Trump and his family so that people would say they're humble and flying commercial and economy. They also made sure that no one would miss the show by making sure they tweeted about it first. Story story

23 December 2016 at 16:43

