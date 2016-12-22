Ivanka Trump accosted by passenger on JetBlue Flight

Ivanka Trump just had a bumpy start to her Xmas holiday ... an out-of-control passenger on her flight began verbally berating her and "jeering" at her 3 kids.
Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, "Your father is ruining the country."A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons.
The guy went on, "Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private." The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade.
JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, "You're kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!"
BTW ... Ivanka, her family and bunch of cousins were all in coach.
Update:
The husband of the unruly passenger tweeted an hour before the plane took off, "Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them."
28 comments:
Na waoh...
Na waoo
Not cool
Ok
Fools!Shameless walking dead wailers. Killary killinton useless supporter. UR FATHER IS RUNning our country is THAT NOT A JOKE OR FOOLISHNESS HUH?what is obama for huh? I WONDER WHO THE CURRENT PRESIDENT IS AND WHEN THE ONE RUNNING HIS COUNTRY obama scatter has taking office as A FULL PRESIDENT. WHAT A useless killary supporter. HE IS RUNNING IT BECAUSE HE DON'T WANT UNA EVIL,BECAUSE HE DON'T WANT TERRORIST BECAUSE HE WANT AMERICA TO NE LIKE THE ORIGINAL AMERICA THAT OBAMA AND HIS SATANIST HAS TURN UPSIDE DOWN SHAME TO U FOREVER. Daddy trump is time to stop ur family from using public flight oo because killary supporters are terrorist oo
FREEBORN WILL SEND THIS AS a LETTER TO TRUMP BEFORE TRAVELING TO US FOR TRUMP INAUGURATION.
#sad indeed
Thumbs up to ivanka 4 ignoring dat wretched son of b***ch.she shud go nd kill herself!
Lol very funny. Madness
Senselessness! Linda take note!
Okay
You can imagine and figure out the truth.
Supposing she fly a private jet.they will talk..
OR
supposing she talk the blame would have being hers.
Now Linda, see you? Why didn't you accuse Trump like you did about the Delta incident yesterday? The problem is the left has the right to express themselves and everybody is OK with it but if it was the other way round, people will scream murder. See good example? She's a millionaire fly couch.
Mumu
Lol watch out for more drama after Trump's swearing in.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
not fair
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
It's true money talks..freedom of speech my foot..how can you kick a man out for expressing his opinion?
So rude!
HMMMMMM NAWA O
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
what r u talking about? i guess i didn't read that right... So u would love to be harrased by someone else claiming to be expressing their own freedom of speech?
Cool
hmmmmmmm,the hatred people have for the trumps is real mehn
lib addict#just passing#
Why?
When your state of mind's in doubt,u're too much of a security risk to take into the air considering all the crazy stuff happening all around the world.Mind u,i'm sure there was enough undercover security on hand.
copied from tmz
I don't like Donald Trump, mostly because he is incompetent. But u do not harass his daughter n scream at her while she is on vacation with her children. It is being a bully n a borderline terrorist.
He should have grabbed her by the pussy like her father does with women...
I don't see anything wrong with the USA's president elect's daughter flying coach. It just shows humility. What's my own seff?!
Gay people should fucked off...
Publicity stunt. People are so gullible and easy to manipulate. It's very clear that this was a set up to generate positive news from Trump and his family so that people would say they're humble and flying commercial and economy. They also made sure that no one would miss the show by making sure they tweeted about it first. Story story
Post a Comment