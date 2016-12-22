LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

'If a minimum wage earner can't afford the cost of living, the maximum wage earner won't sleep because of fear for his life' - Ben Murray-Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce shared this warning via his official Facebook page, He wrote:
"Nigeria's Minimum wage of ₦18k will (not may) soon lead to Maximum wage if it remains the same while the cost of everything else skyrockets! Can a man earning ₦18k afford the new tariff for electricity, the new price for fuel, pay the price for rice that has doubled and still pay for accommodation and school fees? If a minimum wage earner cannot afford the cost of living then the maximum wage earner will not be able to sleep at night because of fear for his life!"
16 comments:

Chizzy Liz said...

***********************,hmmmmmmmmmmmm******oook....... Sir..... Iruo ijiri oni gi gwa ndi otu gi*******

22 December 2016 at 12:36
Ohiren's Zone said...

Hmm...na so we see am o!.It should no longer be referred to as "minimum wage"but meagre wage.

22 December 2016 at 12:39
christie benjamin said...

Duly noted

22 December 2016 at 13:18
Juliet Iwuno said...

Onye onu! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:24
chinelo okafor said...

Gbam!!!WORD! I love this man..

22 December 2016 at 13:25
Jamila Shaibu said...

Hmmmmmmm

22 December 2016 at 13:29
RareSpecie Z said...

Na today?

22 December 2016 at 13:42
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

THE MOST SENSIBLE POLITICIAN I'VE EVER SEEN APART FROM MANDELA





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 13:53
Anonymous said...

Sincerely Common sense guru you are always on point .

22 December 2016 at 14:01
Funso Aringbangba said...

AND WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT IT? AS WE SPEAK, WE DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU TAKE HOME AS SALARY....

22 December 2016 at 14:14
Funso Aringbangba said...

22 December 2016 at 14:16
Anonymous said...

Minimum wage is 18k while Nigerian prisons are spending 14k on feeding each prisoner everyday.God save us from all this murders called politician.

22 December 2016 at 14:41
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Vivian Reginalds said...

biko STFU
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:21

