"Nigeria's Minimum wage of ₦18k will (not may) soon lead to Maximum wage if it remains the same while the cost of everything else skyrockets! Can a man earning ₦18k afford the new tariff for electricity, the new price for fuel, pay the price for rice that has doubled and still pay for accommodation and school fees? If a minimum wage earner cannot afford the cost of living then the maximum wage earner will not be able to sleep at night because of fear for his life!"
Thursday, 22 December 2016
'If a minimum wage earner can't afford the cost of living, the maximum wage earner won't sleep because of fear for his life' - Ben Murray-Bruce
16 comments:
***********************,hmmmmmmmmmmmm******oook....... Sir..... Iruo ijiri oni gi gwa ndi otu gi*******
Hmm...na so we see am o!.It should no longer be referred to as "minimum wage"but meagre wage.
Duly noted
Onye onu! Linda take note!
Gbam!!!WORD! I love this man..
Hmmmmmmm
Na today?
THE MOST SENSIBLE POLITICIAN I'VE EVER SEEN APART FROM MANDELA
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
Sincerely Common sense guru you are always on point .
AND WHAT ARE YOU DOING ABOUT IT? AS WE SPEAK, WE DON'T KNOW WHAT YOU TAKE HOME AS SALARY....
Minimum wage is 18k while Nigerian prisons are spending 14k on feeding each prisoner everyday.God save us from all this murders called politician.
biko STFU
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
