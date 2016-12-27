LIS

Tuesday, 27 December 2016

"If Mandela could forgive white people for locking him up for 27yrs, why can't you forgive a man for cheating twice?"- SA musician

South African singer Babes Wodumo posted a photo with her man on Facebook and wrote that...
livingstone chibuike said...

After forgiven u wat nxt? Go ahead cheatin?

27 December 2016 at 19:10
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Useless meaningless post! From twice to 27 times na!WHY NOT ALLOW HER TO LOCK U UP LIKE MANDELA BEFORE RANTING THIS NONESENCE HUH? Freeborn wept for any bitch this dude is dating because E GONNA BE FROM CHEATING UPON CHEATING IF U CATCH HIM HE WILL USE MANDELA AS AN EXCUSE WITHOUT KNOWING THAT MANDELA FORGIVE THE WHITE BECAUSE HE GOT WHAT HE want dude did u got what u want when u cheat huh?
BITCHES STAY AWAY FROM THIS DEY OO OR u will die on BP





















#sad indeed

27 December 2016 at 19:15
Uju Phil said...

Imagine.. Hope they forgive a woman for cheating just once, rubbish! #CheatSucks

27 December 2016 at 19:16
Mercy👄 said...

Na so...Mandela's grace is diff biko.a man should keep cheating n u kip accepting soon its ontop of ur bed,in front of u he'll keep cheating

27 December 2016 at 19:17
PRECIOUS PRECIOUS said...

Learn to forgive joor,cos your man going to cheat not only twice but as many times as possible lol!

27 December 2016 at 19:21
OSINANL said...

I tire o

27 December 2016 at 19:23
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It's very easy to forgive but hard to forget


...merited happiness

27 December 2016 at 19:24
Anonymous said...

Remember Mandela was handsomely compensated....

27 December 2016 at 19:26
obiora said...

Mumu talk from an Ode!

27 December 2016 at 19:30

