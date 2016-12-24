LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

I'd like to invite 5 LIB readers to my house tomorrow for a Christmas party! Who wants to come?

I'm throwing a small Christmas party at my house in Banana Island, Ikoyi tomorrow and I'd like to invite 5 of my amazing readers. Because of you guys, I had an amazing 2016! Gosh, can't thank y'all enough! Who wants to come? Please indicate in the comment section and include your email so I can contact you directly if I choose you. Oh, and feel free to bring a swimming trunk if you want to swin. *wink*. Kisses!
Posted by at 12/24/2016 01:46:00 pm

1,935 comments:

Bilan Daimond said...

Bilanskincare@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:47
Uju Phil said...

Good for them... I'm hooked, no time!

24 December 2016 at 13:48
Davido's driver said...

I will like to attend pls reach out to me

Davidosdriver@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:48
olayinka kayode said...

Me!!!!!

24 December 2016 at 13:48
olayinka kayode said...

Moi

24 December 2016 at 13:49
JOYOUS said...

me! nsdjeudochi@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:49
olayinka kayode said...

Me!!!

24 December 2016 at 13:49
MODUPE said...

Awwww, you will just make my Year if you invite me #crying#. Between I have ever been to banana island before #coversface# my email address is ashimolowoschic@gmail.com Thank u thank u thank u!!!!!!

24 December 2016 at 13:49
Vivian Reginalds said...

not me Lindz, Far away...
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 13:49
lukmon agboola said...

Meeee

24 December 2016 at 13:49
TheRealAkon said...

That's very kind. Anyway you're always kind. Merry Xmas. London is cold with Xmas festive frenzy.

24 December 2016 at 13:49
Anonymous said...

Me I want to.samiatakande@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:50
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Will you pay for my flight ticket? lol



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

24 December 2016 at 13:50
Anonymous said...

Thanks for the invite, i would like to come and dine with you, @linda (samsonadie@yahoo.com)

24 December 2016 at 13:50
Anonymous said...

Pls I love to come nd teach ladies how to swim... ogbkelvin@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:50
VICTOR O EKELE said...

Yap, I want o go and I have fun with you Anty Linda, please
My email is victoroekele@gmail.com.
MA, try and invites me please

24 December 2016 at 13:50
Okiki said...

@Linda Ikeja....I do!

24 December 2016 at 13:50
Olaide said...

Me,olayide4life@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:51
Ruth Savvy said...

Linda Biko I want to come.

24 December 2016 at 13:51
Anonymous said...

What!...i'd so love to come ehn
Please Linda na biko choose me.!

mautinogabi@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:51
Moses Edibo said...

Me o.......

24 December 2016 at 13:51
okiche vincent said...

I'm interested. Vinek2006@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:51
Ruth Savvy said...

Mysticalsavvy@gmail.com wants to come...

24 December 2016 at 13:51
Mannie said...

I want oo.. I nva reach before sef.. Johnmannie5@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:51
Oluwafemi-unclechocomillo said...

Madam invite me...I have nothing plan for tomorrow unclechocomillo@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:51
Okiki said...

@Linda Ikeja...I do!
kalawiye@hotmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:52
Ruth Savvy said...

Mysticalsavvy@gmail.com wants to come...

24 December 2016 at 13:52
Sofowora Motunrayo said...

Yes I want to come..sofoworamotunrayo@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:52
Ayoleyi Toluwase said...

I would love to come (Ayoleyit@yahoo.com). Thank you .

24 December 2016 at 13:52
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...would really love to come, I always read ur blog regularly, look forward to seeing u in person. Merry Christmas. my email address is destinyotta@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:52
Moses Edibo said...

Edibomozes@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:52
Amazon said...

Me !!!me!!! Linda pick me o!!! And I'm coming with my adorable cuties������marriegoldie@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:52
Tokunbo Quadri said...

I will be glad and honoured to get an invite...
tokunboq@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:53
Oak said...

Count me in...

24 December 2016 at 13:53
Anonymous said...

me me me me
pls choose me @ lifeofdrew1@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:53
geraldine onyekwuo said...

Me! Me! Me! Make my christmas amazing Linda 🙏🙏
@geraldineonyekwuo@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:53
Anonymous said...

Me! Me! Me! maxwellchucks@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:53
Aze James said...

azejames7@gmail.com. Pls linda I like holandia incase u picck me *smiles*

24 December 2016 at 13:53
Frank said...

I just wish i could be one of the 5.

24 December 2016 at 13:53
Anonymous said...

I'd love to come
Omoteesmallz@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:53
Anonymous said...

pbark49@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:54
mustapha adeniyi said...

mustniyi@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:54
kings011 said...

Please I want to come (ugodamcool@gmail.com)

24 December 2016 at 13:54
Nonye Inspired (James Bond's Girl) said...

I want to come ..nonyeinspired@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:55
kemi Alonge said...

Love to

24 December 2016 at 13:55
philmee said...

i am interested

24 December 2016 at 13:55
Anonymous said...

optional808@icloud.com

24 December 2016 at 13:55
livingstone chibuike said...

Not in lag

24 December 2016 at 13:55
Onyido Favour said...

Well, I check you blog like 5 times a day, I hate missing a story but I must confess I don't ever comment. Lool. But this would be a great opportunity for me to meet someone that motivates me. I love surrounding and meeting successful people, they push me to keep on going. So I would be most grateful to be honoured with this opportunity and I've never been to banana island so it'd be a great adventure for me. Merry Christmas Miss Linda.

brian.favour@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:55
alex hman said...

i would be very glad
alexhandsomehman@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:56
Shina Martins said...

Linda it will be a great honour to attend your Christmas party if you invite me. My name is Sina Martins. My email is sinamartins@gmail.com.

24 December 2016 at 13:56
larry yourmmy said...

Im already ready for tomorrow. Larryyourmmy@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:56
Frank said...

I would like to be one of the 5. It will be the best thing that has happened to me this year. Contact me at Emmanuelfranklin30@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:57
Omotoyosi Ogundipe said...

Yaaay, I will be honoured...bissebabe@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:57
Folasade Aina said...

Please i will love to come with my kids though. My email address is slimshadee2k2@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:57
SLAZELLA AUTOS 7BAB19C7 said...

I'd love to come.my house is a stone throw to Banana island.
rodafosa@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:57
moyosore onasanya said...

Yosoremi@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:57
Anonymous said...

anboluwa01@hotmail.com. Followed your blogs from day one. I ll appreciate an invite

24 December 2016 at 13:58
Mohammed Hammed said...

I well be very glad ma, am sure am one of them menzocrea8ive@gmail.com
Thanks uuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu maaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

24 December 2016 at 13:58
Debby said...

I am supper interested. sundestyfhi@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:58
Anonymous said...

Aunty linda me oooooooo adebakitemitope@gmail.com I'd be soooooo glad.waiting

24 December 2016 at 13:59
Anonymous said...

I will like to come with my son. Aramidebarkin@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:59
Folasade Aina said...

I will like to come. my email address is slimshadee2k2@yahoo.com. Merry Christmas in advance

24 December 2016 at 13:59
nwaorgu franklin said...

I'm interested, ooooooo pls, rconsy01@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:59
Anonymous said...

Im interested

Amed4dem@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 13:59
Debby said...

supper interested. sundestyfhi@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 13:59
Dr Odama. said...

odamad367@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:00
Mohammed Hammed said...

I will be very glad menzocrea8ive@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:00
apeh bright said...

Me oo Linda pls ... apehpiper@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:00
Karim Jesse said...

Aunty Linda meeee
karimjesse02@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:00
Lush said...

Lushbabe2006@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:00
Anonymous said...

I am interested Lin! nechipi@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:00
Henry Dada said...

Henrydada31@yahoo.com. .
I'll gladly turn up

24 December 2016 at 14:01
Anonymous said...

Hello Linda, It's has been an awesome year for me also...Thanks to God almighty, my family, friends and your blog! yes your blog...Will actually fly from PH to Lagos tomorrow if i'm selected. omonghegbe@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:01
Torious_Shmurda said...

I'm interested!
Toriousharuna@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:01
Okechukwu Ndusorouwa said...

Awww...Linda me!!! �� Am very interested in celebrating with you. oketexforu@yahoo.co.uk

24 December 2016 at 14:01
Anonymous said...

Remzydude@yahoo.com I will be glad if I am invited.

24 December 2016 at 14:01
Anonymous said...

It will really be like a dream that came true to me,
Mariam4real51@yahoo.com. please I would have really love to come i base in Ph, but can transport my self to Lagos if am chosen

24 December 2016 at 14:01
Winny's Blog said...

Me aunt Linda.... They are many things I would love you to put me through in my blogging career, advice ND so on..contact me on @yungwinnyboi@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:01
dominic JII said...

Linda me eeeeeeeeee!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I will like to be part of the LIB fun. onyeks2012@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:01
MUOKWE HAPPINESS said...

I'm interested Linda. I stay in Lagos and have never been to banana Island before. muokwehappiness@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:01
sophie Wilfred said...

Me, me, me, me, me ooooooo

24 December 2016 at 14:01
Atewogboye Aderemi said...

Remzydude@yahoo.com I will be glad if I am invited.

24 December 2016 at 14:02
Onyinye Nnodim said...

I wud luv to. Pls pick me. nnodimonyinye@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:02
suala said...

Me
suala2405@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:02
Frank Nowamagbe said...

Great I would like to come also is the opportunity for me to meet you

24 December 2016 at 14:02
Joy Ibanga said...

Me

24 December 2016 at 14:02
kunta said...

No time Linda...enough places to go tomorrow... Am so hooked up

24 December 2016 at 14:02
Amaka said...

Awww.... this would be super cool,thank God I checked up today,just borrowed a phone to be using that I had been missing out on LIB,.... although haven't won anything before, I might as well give it a try... Aamaka06@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Isaac Ajayi said...

i am interested. isaacjy@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:03
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

#wipestears.
Am in Abuja


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 14:03
OlaSmiles said...

Olusharyor@gmail.com
Meeting you in person would really make 2016 end on a good note for me

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Ugochukwu Onuoha said...

God don bless u,i would have love to come but transport to that place is enough for me to celebrate my Christmas here in the main land thanks i am one of your fans that believe that women are not to be place in the room and other room.ugochukwuonyewuchi@yahoo.com bye and happy chrismas in advance

24 December 2016 at 14:03
David Akintoye said...

Would have loved to come but am in Ibadan.
Wish u a very good Christmas Linda.
Lots of love

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Gbenga Jacobs said...

I will love to come around. alexg02ng@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Afo said...

I`m interested.. my first time commenting....afolabi_soe@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Felix Chibuike said...

I, Chibuike.

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Joy Ibanga said...

Me. jibanga79@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Onwualu Olivia said...

Meeeeee....... Onwualuolivia@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Tory Tubor said...

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Linda. May your 2017 be double of your 2016, and may your life be filled with Joy and Favour. God bless you

24 December 2016 at 14:03
nkiru iohnson said...

Please Invite me , I'm totally interested. I've never won any of your Giveaways Biko use this one to complete My year. We're sisters oh please. Let me meet my Role model in person even if it's once please. Johnsonnk2013@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Segun Samuel said...

Linda me I don't want to say much my swimming trunk is in my booth I don't even want any excuse just open ur door am at the gate and I must be granted entrance. This my no 070!9626177 Lindsy I no day gree poop

24 December 2016 at 14:03
Anonymous said...

teeboz.tb@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...me. I want to come spincybaby@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Boss said...

Yes Linda, would love to be there. Doncross24@gmail.com Trunk arranged.

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Chidera said...

I'm not coming thank u. But meanwhile if u choose to invite me. Here is my email. Ozoibechideranichson@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Banke Odusanya said...

I want to come.

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Anonymous said...

December is an emotional month for my family, my mother in law died some days after my wedding and today is the third year anniversary. My daughter had her second year birthday last week and my husband has his next week. We need to relax at your pool party! Thank you! cupidbest59@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Joy Onyekwelu said...

Anty Linda I want to come.. excellingjoy@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Jeremiah Oviomo said...

I'll so Love to spend Christmas 2016 with you Linda & ur friends too. Pleaseee.
jerryoviomo@gmail.com
Thank You for the invite.
Merry Christmas!

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Blessing Eze said...

I will love to be there, I need fun right now. Ezeblessingc@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Ewejobi olajide yusuf said...

Aunty Linda pick me ooooo! at least let me rep my people from abeokuta! holarjidey@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:04
MBG said...

Maami...Am sooo interested| makindebukola@rocketmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Maryann Enebeli said...

I'm interested aunt Linda enebelimaryanna@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Anonymous said...

Would love to come. Have noting doing tommorrow after church.nkeiru_okorie@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:05
Anonymous said...

I'm interested in coming.
sam.olomofe@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:05
kemsyke globalconcept said...

Would be a pleasure to meet u for once. KemsykeKemsykeglobalconcept@gmail.com global concepts gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:05
CHANAI RICHARDS said...

I am very game o.looking forward to meeting with you.merry Christmas: chanairichards@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:05
Johnson Ekeh said...

OK since u begged *wink* I will grant ur request.... It's been such a long time though(Arts block n co)...ekehjohnson2010@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:05
Ewejobi olajide yusuf said...

Aunty Linda pick me oooo at least let me rep my people from abk ( the rock city) holarjidey@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:05
Anonymous said...

My name is Mallam Sadiq Abubakar. I might me lucky to get an invite. Mail me on S.abubakar@abstravelsltd.com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Aishat Olajide said...

Opeyemiolajide46@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Unknown said...

Me I just wan see and and also swim.
smiles essential signal.com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Anonymous said...

My name is Mallam Sadiq Abubakar. I might be lucky to get an invite. Mail me on S.abubakar@abstravelsltd.com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Am taken,*Cynthia mogan voice*

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Joy Awele said...

Me joyofulue75@gmail. Com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Anonymous said...

alamukiiithedon@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
David Akintoye said...

Would love to, but am in Ibadan...
Wishing you and your family a wonderful Christmas.
Love u to the bone and continue make ur self proud.
More grace nd success

24 December 2016 at 14:06
elewade adegbenro said...

Hello Linda. Elewadegbenro@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Anonymous said...

oicballer@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
ogbonna nwabueze said...

Make sure u search them at the gate before they enter ur house to avoid storys that touch

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Bunmi said...

I would like to be your guest on Christmas day and besides I have never been to banana Island. Pretty please. funmisam42@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Aishat Olajide said...

Opeyemiolajide46@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:06
Jacob said...

I will loveeeee to come. Onwukwejacob@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:07
Anthonia Omonigho said...

Me me me....I want to come...love you loads..tonialozabor@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:07
هلا هلا said...

Am interested _ ositaobi97@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:07
President Femzy said...

If you take me,I will be grateful. Thank You in anticipation of a favourable response.

24 December 2016 at 14:07
nkiru iohnson said...

Aunty Linda Please Invite me. I've never won any giveaway all my years of reading LIB. Biko use this means to surprise me, we're sisters oh. At least let me meet my Role model in person even if it's once , let my year and well.please

24 December 2016 at 14:07
Mariam Adeyemo said...

I would like to attend with my husband. Mariebony17@gmail.com, will be expecting your mail.

24 December 2016 at 14:07
Efosa Adun said...

Am directing my invitation to you Linda. I will appreciate if you come visit me.
adunef.ea@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:07
Anonymous said...

I will like to come to your Xmas house party so that I can cover it and publish it

24 December 2016 at 14:07
pels said...

would love to come babakehinde6@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:08
nkiru iohnson said...

Aunty Linda Please Invite me. I've never won any giveaway all my years of reading LIB. Biko use this means to surprise me, we're sisters oh. At least let me meet my Role model in person even if it's once , let my year and well.please johnsonnk2013@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:08
Naomi Lawrence said...

Am very much interested...... vipbliss01@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:08
Yusuf Ndola said...

Banana island? Offcourse everybody wants to come

24 December 2016 at 14:08
Anonymous said...

Meeeeeeeeeee!!!!!I accept the Iv by Faith!! Lol. Janysweet4all@yahoo.ca

24 December 2016 at 14:08
Anonymous said...

I'm not in Lagos, but if I get an invite, I'd buy a ticket and come. Tap into the blessings and then leave. That's all. (You can't carry all those blessings alone to 2017)(Success is contagious)

sunriseafrica0@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:08
Anonymous said...

alamukiiithedon@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:08
Anonymous said...

Oderalola@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:08
Timothy Oodo said...

I can't wait to be in the party of year. LIS for life. timsoodo1@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
olaboye ezekiel said...

I will love tooo. Olaboyeezekiel@gmail.com tank u

24 December 2016 at 14:09
nnamdi said...

My love m interested. Oya talk to me O mama at peteragbo334@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
Anonymous said...

Pls pls pick me. My husband travelled to jollof in the village leaving me alone with the kids and I feel so bitter. Pls make my xmas. My email is onyihems@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
Anonymous said...

I will be glad to celebrate the Christmas with you linda. Paulmaigida@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
Akinola Alice said...

Please I want to come..please please please choose me. akinolaalice1@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
Brenda said...

I would love to come please. bellockb@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
Pelumie Okanlawon said...

I'll like to come see our biggest blogger of all times...... pelumieokanlawon@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
OLUGBENGA AKALA said...

@Linda, Wholeheartedly interested(including my family of 5 sef if possible). Email: fajijo2002@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
Andre said...

It doesn't matter if we say we are interested you will just invite bonaro and the lots. But lemme try my luck. Andrewnkemdi@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
peace chidimma said...

Happy Christmas Linda, your success story is indeed motivational, complete case of hard work pays, igbo girls are dope, breaking bounds without even remembering we have bums#realchics#truedefinitionoffeminism#,would love to meet you some day but my schedule is very tight, banana island is off my route but would have loved to be there livingangel4u.pc@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
Harold Ukwe said...

I do, but am in PH... Chai! haroldukwe@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
Anonymous said...

Big Sis,please I would really love to be there. I would starve myself for a month to even see you in person not to talk of attend a party of yours. Coming over would be like travelling abroad.I'm a 200l student of Unilorin.Thanks
fakorede.dayo@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
okafor adaobi said...

It will be a dream come true
...thanks so much in advance..... Pretyangel36@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:09
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

PLEASE FOR CHRIST SAKES, INVITE ME NOW PLEASE






AUNTY LINDA 👩







PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

24 December 2016 at 14:10
yabsy said...

Hi Linda. Plssssssssssss invite me oooo. This will be my closest shotb@ wining and dining with the rich and famous. My email is: yabsy77@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:10
Mariam Adeyemo said...

I would like to attend with my husband. Mariebony17@gmail.com, will be expecting your mail.

24 December 2016 at 14:10
henry emeka said...

Henrolhandsome@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:10
@ofor_fun said...

Am an Akwaibomite, never been to Lag before, never even dreamt of stepping into Banana Island, It would be an amazing memory, if you chose me. Ofofononoa@yahoo.com is my mail. Am 22, male.

24 December 2016 at 14:10
Tee said...

I will love to come to meet you in person.you are a wonderful person.my email is brainychickng@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:10
Abhareyi Priscilla said...

I am interested. abhareyipriscilla93@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:10
Anonymous said...

It would be fun hanging out with you ma'am. temitallpe27@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:10
Jay said...

Will love to. jeffyskilly@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:10
Treaure Box Tv said...

Biko nne nwa nne m pls I don't just want to come I love to come.infact dear sister it will be my best gift ever my email is treasureboxtvchannel@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:10
Abiola Dare BeatsByMaxxie said...

I do Rnb at its finest. Wouldn't it be cool to have a singer serenading the ladies with rnb tunes at some point in the party? Email is Beatsbymaxxie@gmail.com
Look up BeatsByMaxxie on ig. You'll be glad u did.

24 December 2016 at 14:10
Chisom Stephen said...

Aunty linda pick me plsssss
If not for anything but for cos i v not been to banana island before and it would make my year
Thanks chisomagastephen99@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:10
Owolabi Ololade said...

Wil like and appreciate to be selected....SheffySkillz@yahoo.co.uk

24 December 2016 at 14:10
xtian james said...

I will love to b there
jxtian2@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:10
xtian james said...

I will love to b there
jxtian2@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Thywill Okpara said...

Finally, my dream is about to become reality... *fingers crossed*

thywillbedoneohlord@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:11
xtian james said...

I will love to b there
jxtian2@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:11
frank diele said...

Me o. Aunty Linda frank.diele@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:11
JP said...

Derealfantom@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Tochukwu Uchendu said...

I'm interested. toscherry@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Anonymous said...

Not fair, just five okay oooo. Been reading your blog since 2010 but never receive anything from you. Even had misunderstanding with my ex because of your blog.still waiting for the day that you will remember me. #sad

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Anonymous said...

I will like to come oooo. My email is chyonline5k@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Anonymous said...

I am inviting you over instead! It's my birthday yepee!!! Chumskieoneil1010@gmail.com. Love you

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Kasholapo said...

Will love to be your guest..... but will you allow me to leave after the party?

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Kingg Samuel said...

��������
Kinggsaxxz@gmail.com
#LIS all the way

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Ayodeji said...

I want to come. cheetchat@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Jennifer Maxwell said...

Am so interested jennynkem@gmail.com, jennifer maxwell

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Anonymous said...

Chukawegbu@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:11
ruth nekky said...

Mummy,I would have to come but since you are inviting only 5 people,I don't have the faith that I would be among those you will chose,so all I will is to drop my email and account number,just pay help pay in anything your mind tells you!
hot.askia@gmail.com
Account name: UTEH NNEKA RUTH
Account number:0062278989
Diamond Bank.
Thanks so much,patiently waiting!
Kisses!

24 December 2016 at 14:11
Adebiyi Oluiwaseyi moses said...

bluemose4love22@gmail.com I want to come oooo

24 December 2016 at 14:12
jenny Amy said...

Hi Linda, how are you. This is so good to hear. I would really really really love to come, my Christmas would be so complete and made if am chosen.Thank you in anticipation. akunwanneamara@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:12
Anonymous said...

I will like to come please.... And I am coming from ibadan oyo state. oboseen@yahoo.com

24 December 2016 at 14:12
Olivia said...

I'm interested.. onwualuolivia@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:12
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said......
Ohhh Sis Linds, it would be a glorious Christmas wish come tru for me...i want to

24 December 2016 at 14:12
Naomi Lawrence said...

Count me in.vipbliss01@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:12
ehisokhai@yahoo.com said...

Chai me I go like come ooo....we wud b too maNy da wud want to come...ehizokhai@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:12
Princepaul odikpo said...

If u will pay me, i will love to. princeaniemeka@gmail.com

24 December 2016 at 14:12
