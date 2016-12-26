LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

Iconic singer George Michael dies at age 53 on Christmas Day

Singer George Michael passed has died. He reportedly died 'peacefully' at his home in Oxfordshire England yesterday December 25th. He was just 53. A rep for the pop star says,
"It its with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.'
Details surrounding his death haven't been released but he had had previously battled drug and alcohol addiction.
