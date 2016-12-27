LIS

Tuesday, 27 December 2016

I was confident President Buhari will crush Boko Haram – IBB says

Former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has congratulated President Buhari and the Nigerian troops for the recent capture of Boko Haram enclave in Sambisa forest.

In a letter of commendation he personally signed, Babangida stated that he was confident President Buhari's administration will crush Boko Haram. He says it is a sign of relief that the sect members enclave have been dismantled by the military.


“It is a sign of relief, that the Military has finally smashed out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa Forest. May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa.” In his letter, he expressed hoped that very soon the remaining Chibok girls will be rescued and reunite with their families.
Eddy Ogbunambala

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

See trash!Crush boko harams or Nigeria economy huh? PLEASE WHO IS THIS FELLOW HUH? IS THIS ONE RELEVANT OR IS HE TRYING TO STAY RELEVANT WITH THIS KIND OF TRASH HUH? who created boko harams huh? How is it news if he bribe them to stop huh? TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS NORTHERNERS CREATED BOKO HARAMS SO IF THE SECT STOP NO GIVE THEM CREATED THEY DON'T DESERVE BECAUSE OGA AND SERVANT NO BE MATE.


















livingstone chibuike

Iphie Abraham

