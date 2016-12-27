I was confident President Buhari will crush Boko Haram – IBB says

In a letter of commendation he personally signed, Babangida stated that he was confident President Buhari's administration will crush Boko Haram. He says it is a sign of relief that the sect members enclave have been dismantled by the military.
“It is a sign of relief, that the Military has finally smashed out Boko Haram terrorists from their notorious enclave of Sambisa Forest. May I rejoice with the government and Nigerians on the successful dislodging of Boko Haram from their base in Sambisa.” In his letter, he expressed hoped that very soon the remaining Chibok girls will be rescued and reunite with their families.
