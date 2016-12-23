"My heart is so broken and I can only trust that God needed an angel ! This picture is how I will always remember you and is a tribute to our friendship since we were 3 years old playing in Mulliner Towers up until a few weeks ago when I saw you at dinner and we were discussing your upcoming wedding! You lived life on your own terms and always had a way of making me laugh out loud! I still remember my birthday trip in Barbados when you insisted we swim with the turtles and then as soon as it came near you, you screamed that it molested youthat still makes me chuckle everytime I remember that! I love you girl and i can't believe you have left us wayyy too soon! Rest in perfect peace! #friendslikefam #peacebestill #gonetoosoon #dayoadeleke.
Friday, 23 December 2016
"I saw you at dinner and we were discussing your upcoming wedding" - Friend of slain bride-to-be, Dayo Adeleke
16 comments:
My heart goes out to all her families , friends and loved ones. Chai Nwaoma
It's well... Rest on Angel
So sad 😔 RIP
Sad!It is well
lib addict#just passing#
So sad what happened to her, really sad
Long Live LIB
Sad. May she continue to rest in the Lord!
Rip dear
May God have mercy...
It's well
Sad. may her soul rest in peace.
says, Genevieve.
chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Enter your comment...rest in peace dear, so sad
RIP TO HER...
This is heartbreaking . R.I.P.
This world is just like a stage where everyone plays his/her part and leave. Dayo i cant believe you have left us you are such a very nice lady, hardworking, independent, amiable and above all peaceful. From the many years we worked together at 3Line, you have been very supportive to me and other people in the company, you never liked to see people around you look sad.
Good night and i hope almighty God and all the angels in heaven will be glad to receive you with a trumpet. Goodbye my heart is heavy.
When will Nigerians stop employing all these forieners as cooks and drivers. My aunt who lives at leki almost lost her life too but her cook made away with her jeweries and other valuables in the house. We think Nigerians are bad but I tell you these Cameroonians, Ghanians, Togolese, etc are worst than our brothers. They come to our country, take the jobs from our people. Thereafter they loot from their employees and sometimes kill them as well. Then they run back to their country. NIGERIANS WAKE UP. R.I.P young lady.
