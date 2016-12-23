LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

"I saw you at dinner and we were discussing your upcoming wedding" - Friend of slain bride-to-be, Dayo Adeleke

A devastated friend of slain Dayo Adeleke took to Instagram to share a photo she had taken with the bride-to-be recently. According to Gbemi, (left on red hat)they had met  few weeks ago to discuss her upcoming wedding. Her post below:


"My heart is so broken and I can only trust that God needed an angel ! This picture is how I will always remember you and is a tribute to our friendship since we were 3 years old playing in Mulliner Towers up until a few weeks ago when I saw you at dinner and we were discussing your upcoming wedding! You lived life on your own terms and always had a way of making me laugh out loud! I still remember my birthday trip in Barbados when you insisted we swim with the turtles and then as soon as it came near you, you screamed that it molested youthat still makes me chuckle everytime I remember that! I love you girl and i can't believe you have left us wayyy too soon! Rest in perfect peace! #friendslikefam #peacebestill #gonetoosoon #dayoadeleke.
Posted by at 12/23/2016 06:55:00 am

16 comments:

Misy queend said...

My heart goes out to all her families , friends and loved ones. Chai Nwaoma

23 December 2016 at 07:51
Uju Phil said...

It's well... Rest on Angel

23 December 2016 at 07:53
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

So sad 😔 RIP

23 December 2016 at 07:53
iphie abraham said...

Sad!It is well





lib addict#just passing#

23 December 2016 at 07:53
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

So sad what happened to her, really sad



Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 07:55
Cruz said...

Sad. May she continue to rest in the Lord!

23 December 2016 at 07:59
livingstone chibuike said...

Rip dear

23 December 2016 at 08:09
isiaka temitayo said...

May God have mercy...

23 December 2016 at 08:25
AKPAN IDOREYIN said...

It's well

23 December 2016 at 08:42
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Sad. may her soul rest in peace.







says, Genevieve.

23 December 2016 at 08:45
Vivian Reginalds said...

chai
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:05
Emmanuella Marshall said...

Enter your comment...rest in peace dear, so sad

23 December 2016 at 09:35
OSINANL said...

RIP TO HER...

23 December 2016 at 09:48
APPLE said...

This is heartbreaking . R.I.P.

23 December 2016 at 10:15
Collins Okafor said...

This world is just like a stage where everyone plays his/her part and leave. Dayo i cant believe you have left us you are such a very nice lady, hardworking, independent, amiable and above all peaceful. From the many years we worked together at 3Line, you have been very supportive to me and other people in the company, you never liked to see people around you look sad.

Good night and i hope almighty God and all the angels in heaven will be glad to receive you with a trumpet. Goodbye my heart is heavy.

23 December 2016 at 11:34
Anonymous said...

When will Nigerians stop employing all these forieners as cooks and drivers. My aunt who lives at leki almost lost her life too but her cook made away with her jeweries and other valuables in the house. We think Nigerians are bad but I tell you these Cameroonians, Ghanians, Togolese, etc are worst than our brothers. They come to our country, take the jobs from our people. Thereafter they loot from their employees and sometimes kill them as well. Then they run back to their country. NIGERIANS WAKE UP. R.I.P young lady.

23 December 2016 at 11:42

