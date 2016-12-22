LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

"I don't know the father of my child because of the number of men I have slept with" 17 year old girl admits

A 17 year old girl identified as Goodness Akpan, revealed that she has no idea who the father of her child is because of the countless number of men she has slept with. She made this confession on Monday, at the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja where she was paraded alongside other suspected sex workers.

According to Goodness, who was a student of Comprehensive Secondary School in Akwa Ibom State, she was brought to Lagos by her sister when she got pregnant and couldn't figure out who the father was.

She denied being a sex worker saying she was enticed into having sex and she liked it which made her unable to control herself. She revealed she had slept with countless men and as such, had no idea who the father of her child was.
“If I tell you that I know the father of the baby, I am lying because I slept with many men and they were countless before I discovered that I was pregnant" She told PM Express.
The few men she told she was pregnant, denied being the father. She had to confess to her sister when she became confused and wanted to terminate the pregnancy. Her sister brought her to Lagos and convinced her to keep the pregnancy.


Goodness on her arrival to Lagos, was taken to a church where she stayed until she gave birth to her child. She was later arrested by the police on the suspicion of being a victim of Human trafficking as it was gathered she and the founder of the church allegedly planned to sell her new born baby.

The pastor and founder of the church, Divine Yard of God Ministry, Iyana Ota area, Pastor Pemi Udoh, denied making any plans to sell the child saying she only assisted Goodness and her sister Angela to deliver the baby. She said she was surprised when the police came and arrested her

Source: PM Express
Posted by at 12/22/2016 11:22:00 am

19 comments:

okechukwu nnoduechi said...

CONGRATS





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 10:20
Nseabasi Ekpo said...

CONGRATS

22 December 2016 at 10:20
Ugwuanyi Uchenna said...

Wonders!

22 December 2016 at 11:24
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Hmmmmm....too bad

22 December 2016 at 11:24
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Wonderful!so this one na 17 huh? PLEASE SOME ONE SHOULD INVITE GUILNESS WORLD RECORD BECAUSE THIS BITCH NEED TO BE GIVING AWARD FOR SLEEPING WITH ANY ANIMALS OR THINGS WITH DICK. please she should sleep with more men because arresting her will not stop her adamic nature of fucking. HOPE U DON REACH THE LEVEL OF BIG MAMA IN THE HOTEL WHERE U DEY FUCK HUH? Police should leave them alone oo arresting them as if they will meet up the need that carry them in sex worker business.
See what scam apc cause ewwww FREEBORN WEPT!




























#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 11:30
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Na waoo

22 December 2016 at 11:32
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

God help us o


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 11:36
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Hmmmmm! everyone has a story to tell.








says, Genevieve.

22 December 2016 at 11:40
livingstone chibuike said...

Dat child shuld b takin away from her

22 December 2016 at 11:40
Uju Phil said...

Chio... It's well oh

22 December 2016 at 11:45
Bonita Bislam said...

Choiiiiiiiiii *faints*

22 December 2016 at 11:58
Deific Ailende said...

.....and she liked it which made her unable to control herself.

That's good. Kudos!

22 December 2016 at 12:17
Deific Ailende said...

.....and she liked it which made her unable to control herself.

That's good. Kudos!

22 December 2016 at 12:17
Saphire Muna said...

Calabar girl abi? That's what u get when u eat too much dog.. Now she is possessed by spirit of dog.. Real life bitch.... All she needed now is deliverance and she should reduce dog consumption.... Odikwa very risky










............ Liber maniac...........

22 December 2016 at 12:21
Chizzy Liz said...

**********************na so ur own ibongi dey sweet u????? Express express........... Nwa biara uwa nnor........ *******aga emekwanu gini???????

22 December 2016 at 12:31
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Nawa o.

22 December 2016 at 12:38
Juliet Iwuno said...

Just negodu! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:09
christie benjamin said...

Odiegwu really.

22 December 2016 at 13:32
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts