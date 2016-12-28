I am proud of who I am and have never been happier- Sade Adu's daughters says of her transition from female to male

Legendary singer, Sade Adu's daughter, Mickailia Adu, has fully transitioned into a male. She shared these photos of herself during Christmas last year (left) and this year (right) and said she is now a self made man and has never been happier.
"Left: last Christmas Day (lol bellend) Right: this Christmas and 3 month on T. I can't believe how far I have come in such a short period of time, I am proud of who I am and have never been happier. Don't ever let anyone tell you who you are. Don't ever let anyone tell you what you can or can not do. Be happy and love people for who they are #transition #change #oneyearapart#trans #selfmademan#proud #3monthson" she wrote
No comments:
Post a Comment