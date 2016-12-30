Hot convict with dreamy blue eyes, Jeremy Meeks is living the fabulous life

Remember Jeremy Meeks, the hot convict with the blue eyes whose mugshot went viral in June 2014? He had been arrested for being a convict in possession of a firearm after he pulled up at the house of a documented gang member during a raid. He had marijuana and a 9mm cartridge in the car plus an unregistered, loaded pistol in the trunk and was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
After he was released due to good behavior and finished serving his house arrest modeling agencies were practically fighting over who was going to be the first to have him sign with them.
He has signed with a management company White Cross Management and has been working with photographer JimJordan photography.
He seems to be living the life, he has moved into a beautiful new home and has been travelling with his wife and 3 children. He has 1 child with his wife and 2 children from his previous relationships.
No comments:
Post a Comment