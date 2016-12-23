'His death brought pride to me and my family' - Saddam Hussein's daughter says 10 years after his death

According to Raghda Saddam Hussein, Saddam wouldn't have chosen a more 'smaller' way to die, and ISIS wouldn't have gotten a strong foot hold in the country if her father were still alive. She also praised Donald Trump, saying he has a high level of political sensibility.
It should be remembered that Saddam Hussein was responsible for the murder of 148 Iraqi Shias in 1982, and just before he was hung, he was hurled with insults and chants of "Moktada! Moktada! Moktada!" in reference to militant Shia cleric Moktada al-Sadr.
"The details of his death are ugly and painful -- but it's an honorable death," "I never saw that moment (when he gave up the ghost) and I refuse to see it," "I don't think he would have gone in a death smaller than this. It was a death that brought pride to me, my children, my sisters and their children, to all those who love him and have a place for him in their heart."
"This man has just arrived to the leadership ... But from what is apparent, this man has a high level of political sensibility, that is vastly different than the one who preceded him," "He exposed the mistakes of the others, specifically in terms of Iraq, which means he is very aware of the mistakes made in Iraq and what happened to my father." Denying her links to ISIS, she said; "Of course I don't have any relations to this group [ISIS] and other extremist groups," she told CNN.
"Moreover, the family's ideology has no similarities to that of extremist groups." "As a proof to this, these groups only became powerful in Iraq after we left the country and our rule ended." "People (who consider him a dictator) are free to use whatever labels they want," Raghad said. 'He was a hero, courageous, nationalistic, a symbol to millions of people." "He was a struggler and he knew that his ending was not going to be easy." Raghad said much of what the media says about her family is made up.
"Yes, there was brutality, sometimes a lot of it and I can't support brutality. But Iraq is a country that is difficult to rule and it's only now that people are realizing it," she said.
"The women of the family were not allowed to contribute. They only answered when they were asked -- and they were never asked."
18 comments:
Ok
Not my business
lib addict#just passing#
His death brought peace to the world mbok... #Oyo4You
SMH
PRIDE OF SHAME HUH?vagina face!Like father like crazy daughter.my dear ur dictator father is cooling with his lord lucifer in hell incase u don't know. WELL I DON'T BLAME HER AFTERALL HER FATHER'S EVIL DEED DID NOT AFFECT HER NA ORDINARY INNOCENT PEOPLE. Terrorist buhari or sani abacha childrens will still say the same so am not surprise.
#sad indeed
PRIDE OF SHAME HUH?vagina face!Like father like crazy daughter.my dear ur dictator father is cooling with his lord lucifer in hell incase u don't know. WELL I DON'T BLAME HER AFTERALL HER FATHER'S EVIL DEED DID NOT AFFECT HER NA ORDINARY INNOCENT PEOPLE. Terrorist buhari or sani abacha childrens will still say the same so am not surprise.
#sad indeed
Lips sealed.
Ur father that was caught hiding in a small hole abi na cave??? Pride?? And what he did to ur husbands brought pride too? Sometimes I think these people should just shut up
Hmmmmmmm,nnawaoo o Muslim people!why did she come out pound of this rubbish!God save her life o.
ok
Freeborn, your comments reek with idiocity of a delusional idiot.its either you were raped has a child or your genealogy has a cannie bloodline. I just cant fathom your acute stupidity online.
Yea right! Your father was 'smoked' out and killed like a rat.
ur father, wit ur 2 sibling brothers, abi step bros, that raped married woman, pregnant women, killed innocent souls anyhow, is a hero..?.. they should really shut up.
Freeborn u r just an idiot. You should hav been aborted
Am always intrigued by power twist like thus but never perturbed!!
He's such a cold hearted fellow. How I wish you were fed to the bokites.
Let the west leave the east (Islam) alone. They have complete different ideology, leave these guys alone and they'll be peace worldwide. The arabs don't trouble anybody until you trouble them and that's the effect the americans are facing with them today.
Mumu, what do you know?
Post a Comment