Hillary Clinton is officially the most voted losing presidential candidate in U.S history

According to all revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia on Wednesday night, Democratic party presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton is now officially the most voted presidential candidate in US election history as she surpassed President-elect Donald Trump by almost 2.9 million votes, with 65,844,954 (48.2%) to his 62,979,879 (46.1%).
Even though Trump defeated Clinton hands down in the Electoral College votes, Clinton's 2.1% win margin is ranked third among defeated candidates in past U.S elections.
12 comments:
GAZE WEEPING WAILERS!the most voted losing presidential candidate in U.S history huh? FREEBORN LAUGH AND LAUGH TO KILLARY SUPPORTERS SHAME. she don lose be say she don lose unless una get second type of president then una should give it to her. PLEASE SHE DID NOT LOSE BUT WON IN LINDA IKEJI BLOG,T B JOSHUA CHURCH. MUSLIMS AND HAUSA PLACE.
freeborn hiss. Who second hand help huh?
#sad indeed
Such a history maker!
She should add it to her CV. Linda take note!
trump is their president like him or hate him
Good one
The election was never about number of votes.. It's like saying u won a soccer game bcuz u had d most ball possession.. What matters is the points
Bitch pls.
Jst let it go.
Case close now abi?
thank u @ rarespecie. seriously linda, just let it go already. haba!
Please lend yourself a brain, Linda. She won by 4.2 in California and 1.6 million in New York alone. Take out Calfiornia for instance and she would have lost the popular cite by 1.2 million. This largely populated states alone CANNOT determine who wins the presidential election. This is why the electoral is needed to even the playing field and allow fair representation across board.
Now, take that as an education and get over the loss, loser!
LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
