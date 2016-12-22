LIS

Hillary Clinton is officially the most voted losing presidential candidate in U.S history

According to all revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia on Wednesday night, Democratic party presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton is now officially the most voted presidential candidate in US election history as she surpassed President-elect Donald Trump by almost 2.9 million votes, with 65,844,954 (48.2%) to his 62,979,879 (46.1%).
Even though Trump defeated Clinton hands down in the Electoral College votes, Clinton's 2.1% win margin is ranked third among defeated candidates in past U.S elections.

According to data from US Elections Atlas, Andrew Jackson won his election by more than 10% in 1824 while In 1876, Samuel Tilden received 3% more votes than Rutherford B. Hayes.
12 comments:

freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

GAZE WEEPING WAILERS!the most voted losing presidential candidate in U.S history huh? FREEBORN LAUGH AND LAUGH TO KILLARY SUPPORTERS SHAME. she don lose be say she don lose unless una get second type of president then una should give it to her. PLEASE SHE DID NOT LOSE BUT WON IN LINDA IKEJI BLOG,T B JOSHUA CHURCH. MUSLIMS AND HAUSA PLACE.
freeborn hiss. Who second hand help huh?

























#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 12:36
christie benjamin said...

Such a history maker!

22 December 2016 at 13:21
Juliet Iwuno said...

She should add it to her CV. Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:22
dashing mathias said...

trump is their president like him or hate him

22 December 2016 at 13:23
Jamila Shaibu said...

Good one

22 December 2016 at 13:25
Obi tenten dim said...

The election was never about number of votes.. It's like saying u won a soccer game bcuz u had d most ball possession.. What matters is the points

22 December 2016 at 13:30
RareSpecie Z said...

Bitch pls.
Jst let it go.

22 December 2016 at 13:44
Faith Akpomedaye said...

Case close now abi?

22 December 2016 at 13:56
Anonymous said...

thank u @ rarespecie. seriously linda, just let it go already. haba!

22 December 2016 at 14:35
Anonymous said...

Please lend yourself a brain, Linda. She won by 4.2 in California and 1.6 million in New York alone. Take out Calfiornia for instance and she would have lost the popular cite by 1.2 million. This largely populated states alone CANNOT determine who wins the presidential election. This is why the electoral is needed to even the playing field and allow fair representation across board.

Now, take that as an education and get over the loss, loser!

22 December 2016 at 19:08
Anonymous said...

Vivian Reginalds said...

LOL
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:22

