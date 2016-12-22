LIS

Halima Abubakar throws shade at Bobrisky for displaying his bank transaction

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, who just returned from his trip to London, took to his popular Snapchat account to share supposed details of a bank transaction he just did. Bobrisky also informed his fans that he was expecting a '7 million Naira' credit alert soon and he would show it off. Well, actress Halima Abubakar wasn't in the mood to witness his showoff and threw shade at him via her own snapchat account. See that after the cut.




48 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Is non of my biz

22 December 2016 at 15:49
Uju Phil said...

Hehehe...She's got So much time!

22 December 2016 at 15:49
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lol 😁

22 December 2016 at 15:50
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Bitch E pain u huh?two shameless ambugas! BUT COME TO THINK OF IT WHAT THE BITCH SAID IT TRUE. DUDE WHAT's the need of the account balance huh? BE READY TO PAY WHEN APC GUYS VISIT U OO U DON DEY SEND THEM INVITATION NA UR BODY GO HEAR AM O. this is what u see from some one who has not see money before and just land like flight hm THE WORLD GO HEAR AM.

#sad indeed























#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 15:56
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Plenty of time


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 15:57
Anonymous said...

22 December 2016 at 16:02
Maureen Mordi said...

Jealousy

22 December 2016 at 16:03
dj banti said...

Watin concern super ★ Dj BANTI

22 December 2016 at 16:06
Lanre said...

Someone needs to put dis boy where he belongs just 1m he want to die on please what if he get alert like Linda Ikeji etc what will be do? biko park ur ass one side olodo

22 December 2016 at 16:08
Anonymous said...

......kidnappers you have leadway (s) !

22 December 2016 at 16:13
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Bobrisky is just mentally poor. She's right but what's her business tho?did he tag her when posting it?



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

22 December 2016 at 16:14
Juliet Iwuno said...

No be small poverty mentality. Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 16:18
EKWUEME CHIBUIKE said...

Not my biz...
22 December 2016 at 16:27
Sowunmi Sowemimo said...

abi o o o o o oo........i tire sef. how much be balance sef 1m. mtcwwwwwwwwwww

22 December 2016 at 16:36
kunta said...

Halimah, thank you jare

Poverty stricken guy..the poverty don block in thinking faculty, oloshi!
Why show your account balance on social media? Attention seeking bastard!

22 December 2016 at 16:38
Anonymous said...

I though we the LGBT community used to be the most conserved, sweet and decent pple.. this Bobrisky doesn't represent us at all.. looking in a better picture, through Uti, Alex, Bryan Okwara, Godson, Flavor, RMD and Denola Grey, Kenny Badmus, and a host of others. We have Class, this guy has non.. I'm sick of all hez dramas.. it ain't funny anymore. .,😔😔😔

22 December 2016 at 16:38
Anonymous said...

chosengospel said...

Is that not what all of them in their so called nollywood do? Why is she now against bobrisky doing it? They should stop giving that bobrisky the attention he so crave. All he needs is for people to ignore him.

22 December 2016 at 16:39
Anonymous said...

Kind of agree with her

22 December 2016 at 16:42
chosengospel said...

Paul Ocheke said...

lol, i dont like bobrisky but on this one i got your back bro abi na sis i go call you, Halima abubakar na beef dey worry you, go chop pomo joor... Double your hustle

22 December 2016 at 16:44
Paul Ocheke said...

Vina Saviour said...

Poverty mentality

22 December 2016 at 16:53
Odibe Blessing said...

Lmaooooo... help me ask ooo only 1mil he dey make noise

22 December 2016 at 16:56
Anonymous said...

poverty mentality makes a person to show off money like person wey never see money before plus this one of the ways satan uses to attract and recruit more boys into this satanic way of life.

22 December 2016 at 16:59
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay.. .

22 December 2016 at 17:00
Anonymous said...

na real poverty my sister

22 December 2016 at 17:01
doris frank said...

Ha ha lol drama wee soon start


22 December 2016 at 17:05
Halima, mind ya biz.

22 December 2016 at 17:09
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol Halima plz leave him alone izzit your bank transaction, izzit ya poverty mentality?



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 December 2016 at 18:43
Vivian Reginalds said...

mthcew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:11
Anonymous said...

The bitch ass dude is so poor dat all he has is chicken change LOL...

22 December 2016 at 19:37
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

LOL





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

22 December 2016 at 20:06
christie benjamin said...

hes a lonely guy dying for attention....folks are now giving it to him.

22 December 2016 at 20:34
Anonymous said...

At this point,I GIVE UP ON LIB. Linda is obviously trying to sell homosexuality at all cost. As much as i was an LIB addict,enough is enough with this end time blog. Heaven is real and so is Hell

22 December 2016 at 21:20
Anonymous said...

This guy is really annoying. What's the meaning of this rubbish? He don't even worth 150million and he is here shouting

22 December 2016 at 21:54
Anonymous said...

sis dnt mind de guy,Na real poverty dey worry de guy

22 December 2016 at 22:05
Anonymous said...

How can i even describe that being sef, a he or a she? extremely poverty...

22 December 2016 at 22:20
Anonymous said...

Leave him alone pls.

22 December 2016 at 22:28
Anonymous said...

Nah sooooooò

22 December 2016 at 22:28
Anonymous said...

Well I tink he has every right to post whatever he likes.. Maybe in his entire life, he never expected to make it dis far (money wise) so d tin is really shacking him.. Lol

22 December 2016 at 22:39
Anonymous said...

What for God's sake is wrong with anty idris okuneye? Idiot. He has just 1.2M in his account and he's making noise with it like he has 1.2 billion! Poverty do finish this gay of a guy o!!

22 December 2016 at 23:44
Anonymous said...

Una no go leave d poor guy....he,s showing off his financial worth

23 December 2016 at 01:30
Yusuf Dimas said...

This is quite 'Poverty Related'.

23 December 2016 at 06:32
Anonymous said...

But what's her business? It's his snap not hers .... Jealousy

23 December 2016 at 06:57
chinelo okafor said...

Passing...

23 December 2016 at 10:29
Anonymous said...

Can you imagine this he or she showing off to be noticed.park well joor.#mental case#

23 December 2016 at 19:01
Maxisaso said...

Lol

24 December 2016 at 18:11

