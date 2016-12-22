Halima Abubakar throws shade at Bobrisky for displaying his bank transaction

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, who just returned from his trip to London, took to his popular Snapchat account to share supposed details of a bank transaction he just did. Bobrisky also informed his fans that he was expecting a '7 million Naira' credit alert soon and he would show it off. Well, actress Halima Abubakar wasn't in the mood to witness his showoff and threw shade at him via her own snapchat account. See that after the cut.
48 comments:
Is non of my biz
Hehehe...She's got So much time!
Lol 😁
Bitch E pain u huh?two shameless ambugas! BUT COME TO THINK OF IT WHAT THE BITCH SAID IT TRUE. DUDE WHAT's the need of the account balance huh? BE READY TO PAY WHEN APC GUYS VISIT U OO U DON DEY SEND THEM INVITATION NA UR BODY GO HEAR AM O. this is what u see from some one who has not see money before and just land like flight hm THE WORLD GO HEAR AM.
#sad indeed
Plenty of time
...merited happiness
Jealousy
Watin concern super ★ Dj BANTI
Someone needs to put dis boy where he belongs just 1m he want to die on please what if he get alert like Linda Ikeji etc what will be do? biko park ur ass one side olodo
......kidnappers you have leadway (s) !
Bobrisky is just mentally poor. She's right but what's her business tho?did he tag her when posting it?
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
No be small poverty mentality. Linda take note!
Not my biz...
abi o o o o o oo........i tire sef. how much be balance sef 1m. mtcwwwwwwwwwww
Halimah, thank you jare
Poverty stricken guy..the poverty don block in thinking faculty, oloshi!
Why show your account balance on social media? Attention seeking bastard!
I though we the LGBT community used to be the most conserved, sweet and decent pple.. this Bobrisky doesn't represent us at all.. looking in a better picture, through Uti, Alex, Bryan Okwara, Godson, Flavor, RMD and Denola Grey, Kenny Badmus, and a host of others. We have Class, this guy has non.. I'm sick of all hez dramas.. it ain't funny anymore. .,😔😔😔
Is that not what all of them in their so called nollywood do? Why is she now against bobrisky doing it? They should stop giving that bobrisky the attention he so crave. All he needs is for people to ignore him.
Kind of agree with her
lol, i dont like bobrisky but on this one i got your back bro abi na sis i go call you, Halima abubakar na beef dey worry you, go chop pomo joor... Double your hustle
Poverty mentality
Lmaooooo... help me ask ooo only 1mil he dey make noise
poverty mentality makes a person to show off money like person wey never see money before plus this one of the ways satan uses to attract and recruit more boys into this satanic way of life.
Okay.. .
na real poverty my sister
Ha ha lol drama wee soon start
Halima, mind ya biz.
Lol Halima plz leave him alone izzit your bank transaction, izzit ya poverty mentality?
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
mthcew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
The bitch ass dude is so poor dat all he has is chicken change LOL...
LOL
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
hes a lonely guy dying for attention....folks are now giving it to him.
At this point,I GIVE UP ON LIB. Linda is obviously trying to sell homosexuality at all cost. As much as i was an LIB addict,enough is enough with this end time blog. Heaven is real and so is Hell
This guy is really annoying. What's the meaning of this rubbish? He don't even worth 150million and he is here shouting
sis dnt mind de guy,Na real poverty dey worry de guy
How can i even describe that being sef, a he or a she? extremely poverty...
Leave him alone pls.
Nah sooooooò
Well I tink he has every right to post whatever he likes.. Maybe in his entire life, he never expected to make it dis far (money wise) so d tin is really shacking him.. Lol
What for God's sake is wrong with anty idris okuneye? Idiot. He has just 1.2M in his account and he's making noise with it like he has 1.2 billion! Poverty do finish this gay of a guy o!!
Una no go leave d poor guy....he,s showing off his financial worth
This is quite 'Poverty Related'.
But what's her business? It's his snap not hers .... Jealousy
Passing...
Can you imagine this he or she showing off to be noticed.park well joor.#mental case#
Lol
