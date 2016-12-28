LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 28 December 2016

Graphic Photos: Young lady, three others die in fatal accident at Ipaja, Lagos state

The accident happened at Ipaja, Lagos state on Monday December 26th. Four people including the lady pictured above, were said to have been died in the accident. Graphic photos from the scene after the cut.










Photo credit: Ezekiel Oluwasegun Ogunrinde
Posted by at 12/28/2016 06:17:00 pm

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Linda how about a little publishers decorum!! no information site worth their salt will post such pictures!!

28 December 2016 at 18:20
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Not again!Hope no be that almajiri dangote TRUCK HUH? THE GUY NEED MONEY SO BAD THAT HIS ONLY OPTION IS BY USING HIS TRUTH TO CRUSH PEOPLE FOR FLOW OF MONEY all na mecca ritual.
Fear dangote truck oo















#sad indeed

28 December 2016 at 18:20
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

What's all these sad news this evening abeg.... God have mercy please.....RIP

28 December 2016 at 18:28
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

28 December 2016 at 18:32

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts