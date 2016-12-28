Gov. Shettima appoints chairman of Chibok Schoolgirls' Parents Association, Ward Councillor

The governor made the announcement on Monday, being Boxing Day, while hosting the 21 rescued Chibok schoolgirls at a government house in Chibok town, where over 200 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents at a Government Secondary School on April 14, 2014, after a night attack.
The girls presented a gift of medium size photo frame with a bold 'THANK YOU' printed on it. The frame has pictures the Governor took with the girls when he visited them in Abuja months back. The frame also has individual pictures of each of the 21 girls.
Glory Dama, one of the 21 girls, presented the photo frame on behalf of her colleagues. She said they deeply appreciate the show of love by Governor Shettima and his wife, Nana Shettima.
Governor Shettima told the girls that with their cheerful mood, the next concern had to be their future.
"As you know, 56 of your colleagues who escaped abduction are currently in two international schools where they have been since 2014. We are taking care of all their educational needs from school fees to other basics. Left to me, I would want the 21 of you to join them in those two schools so that you can all feel at home and move on. However, the Federal Government has a plan which we will jointly discuss and come up with a decision that is acceptable to you our daughters. President Muhammadu Buhari loves you so much and he is deeply concerned about our daughters that are yet to be freed. He is working on that and we are all working" Shettima said.On the appointment of Yakubu Nkeki, as Councillor of Mbalala ward, Shettima said:
"We appointed Yakubu Nkeki as councillor for him to have a formal platform to continue his advocacy for the welfare of families of missing Chibok girls, for him to ensure that they are given special consideration at all times by the local government area on all issues, particularly on welfare, on issues of their health, empowerment etc. Keke will also serve as a constant reminder to the council that there are parents like him who live in pains. He is simply there to advocate for the welfare of the parents and also as someone who has been a victim, he will stand by efforts of Government to protect schools through Community surveillance in addition to formal security establishments"The Governor also consoled parents whose daughters are yet to be recovered, promising that all hands are on deck to ensure the return of all the girls.
"I will be meeting the parents tomorrow (Tuesday)" he said.Shettima also ordered the presentation of assorted clothing to the girls and their parents.
"Nothing is too much for these girls and their parents. They have suffered too much and deserve our support" the Governor said.
