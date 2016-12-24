LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Gov. Ajimobi's daughter, Jibola & husband release Christmas themed family photos

Pictured is Jibola, daughter of the Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, and her husband Ayokunle Ajayi, along with their cute twin boys, Demilade and Demilayo.

Posted by at 12/24/2016 10:16:00 pm

16 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Seen

24 December 2016 at 22:18
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

24 December 2016 at 22:19
Anonymous said...

Mummy and daddy ..f...no be me talk am.

24 December 2016 at 22:20
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Lovely family

24 December 2016 at 22:31
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lovely



...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 22:37
Odibe Blessing said...

Awwwwww what a cute twins. ...merry Christmas...big sis@linda when will you release yours nah.

24 December 2016 at 22:53
Chizzy Liz said...

******************Linda pls post mine******I haf released mine too ****bikonu

24 December 2016 at 23:02
Anonymous said...

This Ajimobi's daughter is so cute, she doesn't look like her other siblings.

25 December 2016 at 00:02
Anonymous said...

This Ajimobi's daughter is so cute, she doesn't look like her other siblings.

25 December 2016 at 00:02
Uju Phil said...

Beautiful people 😘

25 December 2016 at 00:21
GALORE said...

She is beautiful ...Her husband is so lanky and handsome as well

And my goodness....I love ❤ Twins.



@Galore

25 December 2016 at 02:07
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

25 December 2016 at 02:13
Vivian Reginalds said...

gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 December 2016 at 06:00
OSINANL said...

Lovely

25 December 2016 at 06:14
Digital Marketing said...

Governor of Oyo State Congratulations.
There was a lot of love for children

25 December 2016 at 07:20
Digital Marketing said...

Governor of Oyo State Congratulations. There was a lot of love for children

25 December 2016 at 07:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts