"God is real. So please Never compare me to anyone" - Burna Boy

Singer, Burna Boy took to his IG page to talk a little about himself and ask people not to compare him to anyone. Read what he wrote after the cut...
I'm 25 years old born 2/7/1991. Ive never got no free gifts from no "Big man" or Politician Ever, I don't have no Sponsor, no support from anyone but God, My Fans, my Family and Gambo in Heaven. The amount of times I've nearly lost my life alone should b proof that God is real. So please Never compare me to anyone, Ever! because No one can Swing on a bar in my Playground #TheRealest #Skrrrr #Rock
$T⭐️R
8 comments:
Taaaa mechie onu!
No one is comparing na. Davido is more talented
So mak we start running ?
I love your songs. #RunMyRace#
Good one Burna B! #baller
True talk
...merited happiness
........... Tasteless news..........
........... Feliz navidad...........
Are u talking about the Almighty God or sme other god, coz there was a tym u confirmed to b an illuminati
