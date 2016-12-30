LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

"God is real. So please Never compare me to anyone" - Burna Boy

Singer, Burna Boy took to his IG page to talk a little about himself and ask people not to compare him to anyone. Read what he wrote after the cut...

I'm 25 years old born 2/7/1991. Ive never got no free gifts from no "Big man" or Politician Ever, I don't have no Sponsor, no support from anyone but God, My Fans, my Family and Gambo in Heaven. The amount of times I've nearly lost my life alone should b proof that God is real. So please Never compare me to anyone, Ever! because No one can Swing on a bar in my Playground #TheRealest #Skrrrr #Rock$T⭐️R

8 comments:

Nnenne George said...

Taaaa mechie onu!

30 December 2016 at 07:59
Davido's driver said...

No one is comparing na. Davido is more talented

30 December 2016 at 08:01
livingstone chibuike said...

So mak we start running ?

30 December 2016 at 08:02
obiora said...

I love your songs. #RunMyRace#

30 December 2016 at 08:03
Uju Phil said...

Good one Burna B! #baller

30 December 2016 at 08:03
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

True talk



...merited happiness

30 December 2016 at 08:04
Saphire Muna said...

........... Tasteless news..........













........... Feliz navidad...........

30 December 2016 at 08:05
Anonymous said...

Are u talking about the Almighty God or sme other god, coz there was a tym u confirmed to b an illuminati

30 December 2016 at 08:07

