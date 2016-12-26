LIS

LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

'Goals' - Kiki Osinbajo's cute remark on a lovely photo of her parents

Remember that cute photo LIB shared of Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo sharing at his wife, Dolapo? Their daughter, Kiki shared the photo via Instagram and captioned it, 'Goals' along with love emojis.
Posted by at 12/26/2016 04:21:00 pm

11 comments:

ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

26 December 2016 at 16:23
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cool

26 December 2016 at 16:35
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

26 December 2016 at 16:39
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Aww😍❤❤



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 December 2016 at 16:43
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I hope this is a sponsored post!


Long Live LIB

26 December 2016 at 16:48
Iphie Abraham said...

Nice one






Lib addict#just passing#

26 December 2016 at 16:52
Chizzy Liz said...

********************hia..... Oginidi sef?????? Wox xo lovely in dix pic*******see d way she dey like onye mmiri na eri

26 December 2016 at 16:53
Anonymous said...

Good to know.

26 December 2016 at 16:54
Anonymous said...

So this one is news... Please source for better and important stories

26 December 2016 at 17:42
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

26 December 2016 at 18:05
Anonymous said...

This woman has a beautiful soul and it just shines through...

26 December 2016 at 18:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts