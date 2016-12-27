George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz found singer dead in bed on Christmas morning

George Michael's boyfriend, celebrity hairstylist, Fadi Fawaz, tweeted on Monday that he was the one who found the 53-year-old singer's dead body in his country home in England on Christmas day. He wrote:
"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx."
Fawaz told The Daily Telegraph of London that he and Michael had planned to spend Christmas Day together. He said:
“We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet,” he told The Telegraph.
“Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.
“Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was, he was a beautiful person.”
