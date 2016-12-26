Funny Tweet of the day!

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Lol
LOL! Guys r falling hand n not living up to responsibilityLong Live LIB
Mtew... Dry, Wet it please! #SillyHead
Lol 😁
Yes oooooo
Dry,Pointless and unnecessary! Give if you have to give
Very true o. Such babes dey vex me sha!
Lol...true talk but if the guy no capable nkan?
Lol.... Dey get stingy bf 😁 😁 😁
Word!Naija chics and begi begi. Just disgusting. Of course, you ask me for money, you give up your pussy. Simple. And the sweet thing about it all is that 99% of them comply.You call them hungry, they get angry. You call them oloshos, them go wan die. Mtscheew.#TeamForeignGirls.But still on still, LIBERS still love and hail their king even tho he doesn't post regularly.
Post a Comment
10 comments:
Lol
LOL! Guys r falling hand n not living up to responsibility
Long Live LIB
Mtew... Dry, Wet it please! #SillyHead
Lol 😁
Yes oooooo
Dry,Pointless and unnecessary! Give if you have to give
Very true o. Such babes dey vex me sha!
Lol...true talk but if the guy no capable nkan?
Lol.... Dey get stingy bf 😁 😁 😁
Word!
Naija chics and begi begi. Just disgusting. Of course, you ask me for money, you give up your pussy. Simple. And the sweet thing about it all is that 99% of them comply.You call them hungry, they get angry. You call them oloshos, them go wan die. Mtscheew.
#TeamForeignGirls.
But still on still, LIBERS still love and hail their king even tho he doesn't post regularly.
Post a Comment