LIS

LIS

Monday, 26 December 2016

'Funke Akindele I reverse any negative prophesy over your life in the name of Jesus!' - Freeze responds to negative prediction

After Nigerian prophet's negative prediction on actress Funke Akindele, OAP Freeze took to his page to say an open prayer for her to reverse the negative prophecy. He wrote:
"I reverse any negative prophesy over your life in the name of Jesus! You will enjoy your marriage and it will be fruitful in every aspect. You married your best friend and nothing, I repeat NOTHING, will ruin that friendship or relationship in the mighty name of JESUS!
I nullify any proclamation against you or your marriage with the blood of JESUS.
In a few months there will be the cry of a healthy child in your arms and joy, success and love will continue to be your portion always.
Please my dear, hold on to this prophesy and ignore any other one. ~FRZ"

Posted by at 12/26/2016 09:31:00 pm

13 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Hmmm

26 December 2016 at 21:31
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

A Loud AMEN

26 December 2016 at 21:33
AGB said...

Amen.

26 December 2016 at 21:33
Ada bekee said...

Funke you would give birth to children until you are tired. God would make diviners go mad!!!!for your sake.

26 December 2016 at 21:34
livingstone chibuike said...

Freez not al about dat but she nid to pray

26 December 2016 at 21:34
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Why can't all these sick people keep their negative prophesies to themselves? Back to sender!



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

26 December 2016 at 21:36
Anonymous said...

AMENNNNNNN!!! I cover u with d precious BLOOD OF JESUS

26 December 2016 at 21:39
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Do u know Jesus huh?This attention seeking jobless guy FREEZE OR FREEZER MUST U RESPOND TO EVERY PASTORS COMMENTS HUH? ARE U TRYING TO OPEN UR OWN CHURCH HUH? MR MAN THE WAY U ARE GOING FREEBORN WEPT FOR U. Muslims are better than u. If ur not abusing a pastor lifestyle u are abusing his school or church ARE U UNDER PASTORS CURSE HUH? See who is praying better go an marry than fornicating ooooo. BETTER DIVERT UR ANGER AGAINST PASTORS TO APC BECAUSE NA THEM FRUSTRATED UR LIFE OO
funke noting do u,JUST STAY AWAY FROM MEDIA BECAUSE U DON TURN UR MARRIAGE INTO REALITY SHOW as for this guy prayer tuah God no dey answer sinners prayers.






















#sad indeed

26 December 2016 at 21:39
Chizzy Liz said...

********************daddy freeze..... Shey na ur prophesy?????? U no go leave mey she come rebuke am herself???????



Amen shaa

26 December 2016 at 21:56
Anonymous said...

I thought you were crazy, I just found out you're madness classified.¤¤FREEBORN

26 December 2016 at 22:01
Uju Phil said...

Amen...It's well with you Jeny love,no one knows the mind of God. ��

26 December 2016 at 22:05
dj banti said...

AMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMEEENNNN

26 December 2016 at 22:06
Gbenga Popoola said...

Pastor freeze

26 December 2016 at 22:43

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts