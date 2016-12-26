"I reverse any negative prophesy over your life in the name of Jesus! You will enjoy your marriage and it will be fruitful in every aspect. You married your best friend and nothing, I repeat NOTHING, will ruin that friendship or relationship in the mighty name of JESUS!
I nullify any proclamation against you or your marriage with the blood of JESUS.
In a few months there will be the cry of a healthy child in your arms and joy, success and love will continue to be your portion always.
Please my dear, hold on to this prophesy and ignore any other one. ~FRZ"
Monday, 26 December 2016
'Funke Akindele I reverse any negative prophesy over your life in the name of Jesus!' - Freeze responds to negative prediction
After Nigerian prophet's negative prediction on actress Funke Akindele, OAP Freeze took to his page to say an open prayer for her to reverse the negative prophecy. He wrote:
13 comments:
Hmmm
A Loud AMEN
Amen.
Funke you would give birth to children until you are tired. God would make diviners go mad!!!!for your sake.
Freez not al about dat but she nid to pray
Why can't all these sick people keep their negative prophesies to themselves? Back to sender!
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
AMENNNNNNN!!! I cover u with d precious BLOOD OF JESUS
Do u know Jesus huh?This attention seeking jobless guy FREEZE OR FREEZER MUST U RESPOND TO EVERY PASTORS COMMENTS HUH? ARE U TRYING TO OPEN UR OWN CHURCH HUH? MR MAN THE WAY U ARE GOING FREEBORN WEPT FOR U. Muslims are better than u. If ur not abusing a pastor lifestyle u are abusing his school or church ARE U UNDER PASTORS CURSE HUH? See who is praying better go an marry than fornicating ooooo. BETTER DIVERT UR ANGER AGAINST PASTORS TO APC BECAUSE NA THEM FRUSTRATED UR LIFE OO
funke noting do u,JUST STAY AWAY FROM MEDIA BECAUSE U DON TURN UR MARRIAGE INTO REALITY SHOW as for this guy prayer tuah God no dey answer sinners prayers.
#sad indeed
********************daddy freeze..... Shey na ur prophesy?????? U no go leave mey she come rebuke am herself???????
Amen shaa
I thought you were crazy, I just found out you're madness classified.¤¤FREEBORN
Amen...It's well with you Jeny love,no one knows the mind of God. ��
AMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMMEEENNNN
Pastor freeze
