LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Funke Akindele Bello and her man...(photos)

This was at the Headies...so cute!
29 comments:

ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Cute..

24 December 2016 at 10:14
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cute couple

24 December 2016 at 10:17
Bonita Bislam said...

I'm not feeling this her outfit at all and that colour combination is too dull

24 December 2016 at 10:17
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

24 December 2016 at 10:17
Chizzy Liz said...

*********************she was looking dry********dry as dry shit*******not impressed

24 December 2016 at 10:23
Uju Phil said...

Lovely couple 👫

24 December 2016 at 10:27
chinelo okafor said...

Yeah! So Cute...

24 December 2016 at 10:30
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

We Don see... e Don do. Too much of everything is bad pls


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 10:34
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Sweet

24 December 2016 at 10:37
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I just love dis couple


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 10:42
Anonymous said...

Cute


Meenah_wakil on Instagram

24 December 2016 at 10:47
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

24 December 2016 at 10:52
Anonymous said...

This girl is a good actress but lacks style and has a local look plastered on her face

24 December 2016 at 10:52
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

JJC is such a humble man.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

24 December 2016 at 10:59
Anonymous said...

Cutie couples

24 December 2016 at 11:05
Odibe Blessing said...

Cute couple

24 December 2016 at 11:25
stan osita said...

24 December 2016 at 11:59
happybliss said...

Linda your sarcasm is too much for me to handle. From head to toe she looks like a forest ranger. Love her personality tho but not her dress sense

24 December 2016 at 12:24
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:45
Anonymous said...

Whether I am the one that lacks fashion sense sha cos nothing appealing about what I see up there. please her hair is not nice, the suits sef get as e be...jenifa fan always though

24 December 2016 at 13:08
GALORE said...

@Funke let me deceive you...

Wow..such a cute couple



Abi,no be so you want am?😁




@Galore

24 December 2016 at 14:57
Esther Norah said...

Not only only outfit buh d shoes as well.

24 December 2016 at 16:09
Anonymous said...

Cute couple

24 December 2016 at 16:30
Anonymous said...

ok nah

24 December 2016 at 17:36
Sandra said...

I dont see anything wrong with Funke's outfit but the husband should have wore a male colour suit. Pink is for ladies. It is a well tailored suit but the colour is a "NO" for me

24 December 2016 at 17:38
Joy Deeva said...

Cute picture but that shoe on funke is a No!!

24 December 2016 at 18:38
Biolaoluwa Titofunmi said...

And some people will be abusing Annie Idibia about her dress sense but on this ......Linda fill in the gap biko

24 December 2016 at 18:55
Anonymous said...

This dude called JJC is a failed musician and has been trying for ages to break into the 9ja music scene with his dry songs without success. He thinks marrying Funke will kinda bring him some breakthrough. Guy u are on a long thing o.

24 December 2016 at 18:58
Vivian Emaduku said...

Enjoy your life dear, one man's food is another's poison. Love without holding back, you deserve it.

24 December 2016 at 19:26

