Friday, 23 December 2016

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC stun at the Headies Awards

The look really good together!
Vina Saviour said...

Cute couple

23 December 2016 at 09:13
Vivian Reginalds said...

gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:15
Uju Phil said...

Awwww... Beautiful couple, wish'em libg lasting marriage! #loveisabeautifulThingy

23 December 2016 at 09:18
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cute couple 👫

23 December 2016 at 09:19
Joyous babe,Linda ikeji first cousin said...

Good for them

23 December 2016 at 09:22
Chizzy Liz said...

************************dat funke's outfit ix what u call stunning?????? Imakwa akwukwor dis woman being ?????!

23 December 2016 at 09:28
Anonymous said...

No they don't

23 December 2016 at 09:32
Oghenetega said...

Awwwwwww.. Sister Jenny
I Love their Love Jare..
Keep it smoking Hot 24/7

23 December 2016 at 09:32
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Stunning !

23 December 2016 at 09:32
Bree said...

She seems happy ....

23 December 2016 at 09:33
OSINANL said...

NICE ONE!

23 December 2016 at 09:42
Eazzy Pompey said...

Nice one

23 December 2016 at 09:43
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

23 December 2016 at 09:45
GALORE said...

Fakest love ever liveth

All for the camera



@Galore

23 December 2016 at 09:48
chinelo okafor said...

Just there Biko..$

23 December 2016 at 09:59
Anonymous said...

Galore, na bad belle go kill you. 2 days to Christmas and you're still depressed.
What a shame.

23 December 2016 at 10:05
OBI LoVe said...

I no wan hear divorce again oooh..... I don talk finish

23 December 2016 at 10:22
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

They look so ador!







says, Genevieve.

23 December 2016 at 10:23
christie benjamin said...

Stunning is been abused again!

23 December 2016 at 10:23
Odibe Blessing said...

Really cute

23 December 2016 at 10:49
Juliet Iwuno said...

Beautiful! Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:55
iphie abraham said...

wow!They look good









lib addict#jUst passing#

23 December 2016 at 11:02
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice..

23 December 2016 at 11:10
Anonymous said...

Hahaha @ 2 days to Christmas and you are still depressed .LOL bad mouth people

23 December 2016 at 13:09
Lizzy Nnadi said...

They look good together...nice

23 December 2016 at 13:21
GALORE said...

Lol


@Jennifer...you already said the same thing on @SDK

Leave me alone....

No be you deyy buy me data

Is it your "badbelle"😃



Apumaka biko




@Galore

23 December 2016 at 13:38
Anonymous said...

Marian Adenekan said...

Very cute nd i wish them well. But if Funke can find this kind of handsome bobo Linda are u sure u're not picky?

23 December 2016 at 17:55

