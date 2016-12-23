Funke Akindele and husband, JJC stun at the Headies Awards

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Cute couple
gd 4 dem-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Awwww... Beautiful couple, wish'em libg lasting marriage! #loveisabeautifulThingy
Cute couple 👫
Good for them
************************dat funke's outfit ix what u call stunning?????? Imakwa akwukwor dis woman being ?????!
No they don't
Awwwwwww.. Sister JennyI Love their Love Jare..Keep it smoking Hot 24/7
Stunning !
She seems happy ....
NICE ONE!
Nice one
Lovely
Fakest love ever livethAll for the camera@Galore
Just there Biko..$
Galore, na bad belle go kill you. 2 days to Christmas and you're still depressed.What a shame.
I no wan hear divorce again oooh..... I don talk finish
They look so ador! says, Genevieve.
Stunning is been abused again!
Really cute
Beautiful! Linda take note!
wow!They look goodlib addict#jUst passing#
Nice..
Hahaha @ 2 days to Christmas and you are still depressed .LOL bad mouth people
They look good together...nice
Lol@Jennifer...you already said the same thing on @SDKLeave me alone....No be you deyy buy me dataIs it your "badbelle"😃Apumaka biko@Galore
try this or you will never know.... http://CashForInvite.com/?ref=36676
Very cute nd i wish them well. But if Funke can find this kind of handsome bobo Linda are u sure u're not picky?
Post a Comment
28 comments:
Cute couple
gd 4 dem
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Awwww... Beautiful couple, wish'em libg lasting marriage! #loveisabeautifulThingy
Cute couple 👫
Good for them
************************dat funke's outfit ix what u call stunning?????? Imakwa akwukwor dis woman being ?????!
No they don't
Awwwwwww.. Sister Jenny
I Love their Love Jare..
Keep it smoking Hot 24/7
Stunning !
She seems happy ....
NICE ONE!
Nice one
Lovely
Fakest love ever liveth
All for the camera
@Galore
Just there Biko..$
Galore, na bad belle go kill you. 2 days to Christmas and you're still depressed.
What a shame.
I no wan hear divorce again oooh..... I don talk finish
They look so ador!
says, Genevieve.
Stunning is been abused again!
Really cute
Beautiful! Linda take note!
wow!They look good
lib addict#jUst passing#
Nice..
Hahaha @ 2 days to Christmas and you are still depressed .LOL bad mouth people
They look good together...nice
Lol
@Jennifer...you already said the same thing on @SDK
Leave me alone....
No be you deyy buy me data
Is it your "badbelle"😃
Apumaka biko
@Galore
try this or you will never know....
http://CashForInvite.com/?ref=36676
Very cute nd i wish them well. But if Funke can find this kind of handsome bobo Linda are u sure u're not picky?
Post a Comment