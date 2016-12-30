LIS

LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

From body painting to UV effects to comedy and awesome music! See photos from the Ideas House end of the year UV party

Once upon a time, Westown Hotel, Ikeja played host to one of the most awesome UV parties making headlines, The Ideas House UV Party.

The event which happened on Friday, 23rd December, 2016 was attended by close friends and families of Ideas House as well as the company’s various Clients.


From the likes of face painting to the UV spray to awesome music, magical act and a most thrilling comedic performance by the Host – Seyi Law was a just a tip of what went down on the day, it was definitely one not to.

It was not just about the party, it was also a feast of food and recipes as various meals were dished out in numbers.

Ideas House is a marketing and sales solutions provider that is supremely passionate about MARKETING PROMOTIONAL IDEAS, EXPERIENTIAL ACTIVATIONS and REVENUE GROWTH.

More pictures below...






















Posted by at 12/30/2016 10:49:00 am

5 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

Linda mkn money snc 2000
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 December 2016 at 10:51
livingstone chibuike said...

Cool

30 December 2016 at 10:54
Saphire Muna said...

....... Tasteless news with so much Tasteless pictures......















.......... Feliz navidad...........

30 December 2016 at 10:56
Vina Saviour said...

Seen

30 December 2016 at 10:56
Anonymous said...

Saphirre Muna how e take concern you.. e sure me say na Isale Eko you do your own End of the year party....

30 December 2016 at 11:03

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts