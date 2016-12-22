Four Weeks After Mike Ezuruonye’s Movie ‘Brother Jekwu’ Is Still Selling In Cinemas

Popular and talented, Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye debut production, ‘Brother Jekwu’ after four weeks of its release date is still gaining massive view and airplay in cinemas across Nigeria. As at yesterday, in Kada Cinemas at Benin City the movie recorded a sold out of all its three showings.
‘Brother Jekwu’ which was recently endorsed by the England Premiership League, Watford and top Nigerian celebrities hit the cinemas on December 2nd, 2016 and has sold over N30 million.
Friends and family have also trooped out to support the ace actor cum producer on his new project. Days back, Five Star music crew headed by popular Nigerian philanthropist, E-Money stormed the Ikeja City Mall for fans ‘Meet and Greet’ and every single ticket of the movie was sold out.
‘Brother Jekwu’ which is topping the box office chart is directed by Charles Uwagbai and stars Mike Ezuruonye, Angela Okorie, Wofaifada, Funny Bone, Nedu, Klint D Drunk, Huddah Monroe, Sabrina Stadler, among others.
It is a comical movie set in Kenya and Nigeria that tells the story of a village man with native intelligence that is lucky to make it to Kenya on the bill of his corrupt cousin where he gets lost in a tale of his adventure while exploring a new land and his encounter with other folks and two beautiful ladies led to the various comical scenes that add a twist to the story.
Watch videos of top Nigerian Celebrities endorsing Brother Jekwu below:
BasketMouth speaks on the movie
watch?v=hE4sRrQewoI
Patoranking speaks on the movie
watch?v=p8L96fvTh9k
Emmanuella speaks on the movie
?v=iM0E55Z8czY
Other videos below:
Five Star Music Family In Cinemas to Watch 'Brother Jekwu'
Premiership Watford Team Endorse Mike Ezuruonye's Movie, Brother Jekwu
But Cinema Goers Give Testimonies About 'Brother Jekwu' Movie
15 comments:
Makin sense
I'm happy for him
Bravo Michy! ��
Okay.. .
Good
Good for him. Linda take note!
Good luck to him
Ok,that's nice.
Good for you, bruh.
GOOD TO SEE
Cool
will definitely see this
Has anyone seen this movie yet?
Post a Comment