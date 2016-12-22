LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Four Weeks After Mike Ezuruonye’s Movie ‘Brother Jekwu’ Is Still Selling In Cinemas

Popular and talented, Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye debut production, ‘Brother Jekwu’ after four weeks of its release date is still gaining massive view and airplay in cinemas across Nigeria. As at yesterday, in Kada Cinemas at Benin City the movie recorded a sold out of all its three showings.
The movie which is one of the most sought after movies in Nigeria cinemas today is recording large turnout of crowd in almost every cinemas.

‘Brother Jekwu’ which was recently endorsed by the England Premiership League, Watford and top Nigerian celebrities hit the cinemas on December 2nd, 2016 and has sold over N30 million.

Friends and family have also trooped out to support the ace actor cum producer on his new project. Days back, Five Star music crew headed by popular Nigerian philanthropist, E-Money stormed the Ikeja City Mall for fans ‘Meet and Greet’ and every single ticket of the movie was sold out.

‘Brother Jekwu’ which is topping the box office chart is directed by Charles Uwagbai and stars Mike Ezuruonye, Angela Okorie, Wofaifada, Funny Bone, Nedu, Klint D Drunk, Huddah Monroe, Sabrina Stadler, among others.

It is a comical movie set in Kenya and Nigeria that tells the story of a village man with native intelligence that is lucky to make it to Kenya on the bill of his corrupt cousin where he gets lost in a tale of his adventure while exploring a new land and his encounter with other folks and two beautiful ladies led to the various comical scenes that add a twist to the story.

To see more exclusive pictures click here

Watch videos of top Nigerian Celebrities endorsing Brother Jekwu below:

BasketMouth speaks on the movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hE4sRrQewoI

Patoranking speaks on the movie https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8L96fvTh9k

Emmanuella speaks on the movie  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iM0E55Z8czY

Other videos below:

Five Star Music Family In Cinemas to Watch 'Brother Jekwu' -  https://youtu.be/xKGY9O17tFc

Premiership Watford Team Endorse Mike Ezuruonye's Movie, Brother Jekwu - https://youtu.be/xvxhj2RWJ3Y

But Cinema Goers Give Testimonies About 'Brother Jekwu' Movie - https://youtu.be/rAyWs4cnRII

 See What KCee Said After Watching 'Brother Jekwu' - https://youtu.be/2cCxhuS9zug


