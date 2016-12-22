Foremost TV host Emmanuel Ugolee needs urgent help for kidney transplant

Many of us would also recall that in 2012 he was diagnosed with stage 5 of the chronic kidney disease which placed him on dialysis as the source of sustaining his life until he could get a kidney transplant which he got in India on February 22, 2012 paying for it by his own efforts.
Like many celebrities who had gone for transplant in India, it failed just six months after transplant.
Infact his creatinine level for measuring nomalcy never hit the required reading from the theatre until it packed up again It's been about 5years since then and Emma Ugolee is still living with the nightmare of the disease and a 3 time weekly treatment called dialysis where he gets his blood purified for four hours at an average of N35,000 per session.
That is 48 hours at N420,000 in a month. You can do the maths for the last four and a half years. This is outside several expensive procedures and surgeries from varied complications that he has encountered in this period. Outside the fact that I personally do not have what it takes to watch anyone at all suffer on health grounds, I think there is only so much one man can take for so long and Emmanuel to me has stretched the limits of bearing this by himself and a few well meaning friends.
Even with extreme pain, Emmanuel would keep late nights making show the weekly show never fails while yet awaiting sponsorship. If you knew Emmanuel Ugolee you would not think twice about helping. He is reputed for having an extremely giving and hardworking spirit. He has had a large societal impact on enlightening the public on the disease with celebrity walks, Radio and Television campaigns etc It is time please to come to his aid.
He is currently dealing with stenosis of a major vein which is blotting his upper body even after a recent 8 hour sugery in the Kano state teaching hospital. His physicians admit that his body is getting tired and would best need the transplant soon. He is looking increasing weak and sick and it is dangerous to let this go on.
We would hate to loose him I am kindly calling on every well meaning individual who is reading this to please do what you can to help Emmanuel Ugolee go for his surgery in the United States early next year.
He is in current talks with the Kidney centre of the University of Maryland known for dealing with complex kidney disease cases and it is so far projected that a basic $10,000 would be required for all pre surgery evaluation and $90,000 for the actual live donor transplant. Emmanuel is a very intelligent, resourceful, warm, hard working and inspiring man that deserves your mercy.
Please show it as God greatly rewards you. Contributions may be sent to Emmanuel Ugolee, Zenith Bank 1002786554 Encouraging messages sent to 08033068465 is also sure to get to him
28 comments:
May God vindicate u ijn.
But why is this a trend in the industry? May God have mercy and heal him
Chaiya... I pray help comes soonest.
Linda I feel those words you typed there to my bone marry.Those words are well put together and it's touched me deeply.
I pray he survives this terrible ailment and may help locate him
I wish him quick recovery
Not again!such a handsome dude! WELL FREEBORN DON'T KNOW HIM personally FOR THE FACT HIS UR FRIEND AND IBO I WILL DONATE MINE NEXT WEEK BEFORE LIVING NIGERIA. My man u will not die u must live to enjoy life with Linda and freeborn.
#sad indeed
50million... They should be honest so that people can help... Is it not the same kidney this Hollywood actor did the other day with very lesser amount? Well miselerious is allowed... But this one is much... Wishing him quick recovery and divine healing
So sad
Pls pple donate
It's well
linda only you pls donate 30M. LET HIM GO TO MFM FOR PRAYERS incase na attack.
Is there a way we can transfer money from the UK? Perhaps someone can start a go fund me page to make donation a little easier. Thanks
Aunty Linda as u have said,he his ur friend,and if truly his ur friend ur net worth is over 1 billion naira,100,000$ is nothing to you and I believe,just take him like ur brother and pay the money so that we dnt loose him instead of delaying and looking for who can assist,and pls I want to implore you to set up a charity organization on health related issues,and I believe God in is infinite mercy will see you tru,my contribution thanks,best regards, SULEIMAN.....
It is well with him. Linda take note!
Linda please request for a gofundme account.
Linda if I am correct, this guy is your friend. When on earth are we ever going to start helping each other in his country. It's ok to call on people but please do your best also to help this guy. You have what it takes!
Basketmouth the comedian that has been collecting secret money from Buhari to tarnish Jonathan's name should help
Emma... Knew him way back with MINAJ TV and another radio station.. Warm and kind gentle man;I pray Jehovah to direct helpers to him
It is well
Really touched. First time I am making a donation based on a blog story.
God will definitely heal you !!!
Please others should donate. Let's help this young man. I don't know him but I am touched to help.
What's 50 million naira to you Linda, you can foot it
I pray he gets the help he needs.
I pray he gets help quickly
He should go to Zenith Medical Centre in Abuja. They do kidney transplants for less than 10M.
They fly in Indian surgeons who do the surgery.
Does he have a kidney donor?
nawa
