Thursday, 22 December 2016

Foremost TV host Emmanuel Ugolee needs urgent help for kidney transplant

This is a personal plea to help save a friend of mine, Emmanuel Ugolee. No one who has followed the evolution of Nigerian entertainment would be a stranger to his name as we all recall his enormous contribution to its growth.

Many of us would also recall that in 2012 he was diagnosed with stage 5 of the chronic kidney disease which placed him on dialysis as the source of sustaining his life until he could get a kidney transplant which he got in India on February 22, 2012 paying for it by his own efforts.

Like many celebrities who had gone for transplant in India, it failed just six months after transplant.

Infact his creatinine level for measuring nomalcy never hit the required reading from the theatre until it packed up again It's been about 5years since then and Emma Ugolee is still living with the nightmare of the disease and a 3 time weekly treatment called dialysis where he gets his blood purified for four hours at an average of N35,000 per session.


That is 48 hours at N420,000 in a month. You can do the maths for the last four and a half years. This is outside several expensive procedures and surgeries from varied complications that he has encountered in this period. Outside the fact that I personally do not have what it takes to watch anyone at all suffer on health grounds, I think there is only so much one man can take for so long and Emmanuel to me has stretched the limits of bearing this by himself and a few well meaning friends.

 I have been particularly inspired by his positive spirit all this while. Dealing with so much mental, physical, emotional and financial strain with a positive spirit. Never sorry for himself or comfortable with being a dependant. When Emma Ugolee lost his job on health grounds in September 2015, I was moved by the zeal and hardwork with which he began his TV show 'The Gist' which is currently running on HipTv.

Even with extreme pain, Emmanuel would keep late nights making show the weekly show never fails while yet awaiting sponsorship. If you knew Emmanuel Ugolee you would not think twice about helping. He is reputed for having an extremely giving and hardworking spirit. He has had a large societal impact on enlightening the public on the disease with celebrity walks, Radio and Television campaigns etc It is time please to come to his aid.

He is currently dealing with stenosis of a major vein which is blotting his upper body even after a recent 8 hour sugery in the Kano state teaching hospital. His physicians admit that his body is getting tired and would best need the transplant soon. He is looking increasing weak and sick and it is dangerous to let this go on.

We would hate to loose him I am kindly calling on every well meaning individual who is reading this to please do what you can to help Emmanuel Ugolee go for his surgery in the United States early next year.

He is in current talks with the Kidney centre of the University of Maryland known for dealing with complex kidney disease cases and it is so far projected that a basic $10,000 would be required for all pre surgery evaluation and $90,000 for the actual live donor transplant. Emmanuel is a very intelligent, resourceful, warm, hard working and inspiring man that deserves your mercy.

Please show it as God greatly rewards you. Contributions may be sent to Emmanuel Ugolee, Zenith Bank 1002786554 Encouraging messages sent to 08033068465 is also sure to get to him
28 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

May God vindicate u ijn.

22 December 2016 at 10:28
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

But why is this a trend in the industry? May God have mercy and heal him



Long Live LIB

22 December 2016 at 10:30
Uju Phil said...

Chaiya... I pray help comes soonest.

22 December 2016 at 10:30
Bonita Bislam said...

Linda I feel those words you typed there to my bone marry.Those words are well put together and it's touched me deeply.
I pray he survives this terrible ailment and may help locate him

22 December 2016 at 10:33
Eazzy Pompey said...

I wish him quick recovery

22 December 2016 at 10:33
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Not again!such a handsome dude! WELL FREEBORN DON'T KNOW HIM personally FOR THE FACT HIS UR FRIEND AND IBO I WILL DONATE MINE NEXT WEEK BEFORE LIVING NIGERIA. My man u will not die u must live to enjoy life with Linda and freeborn.























#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 10:37
Saphire Muna said...

50million... They should be honest so that people can help... Is it not the same kidney this Hollywood actor did the other day with very lesser amount? Well miselerious is allowed... But this one is much... Wishing him quick recovery and divine healing










.............. Liber maniac.........

22 December 2016 at 10:40
Anonymous said...

So sad


Pls pple donate


Meenah_wakil on Instagram

22 December 2016 at 10:45
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

It's well

22 December 2016 at 10:49
prayer works like magic said...

linda only you pls donate 30M. LET HIM GO TO MFM FOR PRAYERS incase na attack.

22 December 2016 at 10:58
Anonymous said...

Is there a way we can transfer money from the UK? Perhaps someone can start a go fund me page to make donation a little easier. Thanks

22 December 2016 at 11:06
suleiman mansur said...

Aunty Linda as u have said,he his ur friend,and if truly his ur friend ur net worth is over 1 billion naira,100,000$ is nothing to you and I believe,just take him like ur brother and pay the money so that we dnt loose him instead of delaying and looking for who can assist,and pls I want to implore you to set up a charity organization on health related issues,and I believe God in is infinite mercy will see you tru,my contribution thanks,best regards, SULEIMAN.....

22 December 2016 at 11:11
Juliet Iwuno said...

It is well with him. Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 11:12
Anonymous said...

Linda please request for a gofundme account.

22 December 2016 at 11:14
amaka ilukwe said...

Linda if I am correct, this guy is your friend. When on earth are we ever going to start helping each other in his country. It's ok to call on people but please do your best also to help this guy. You have what it takes!

22 December 2016 at 11:20
Housed-On-Water said...

Basketmouth the comedian that has been collecting secret money from Buhari to tarnish Jonathan's name should help

22 December 2016 at 11:30
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear!


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 11:46
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear!


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 11:51
Anonymous said...

Emma... Knew him way back with MINAJ TV and another radio station.. Warm and kind gentle man;I pray Jehovah to direct helpers to him

22 December 2016 at 12:32
evy claret said...

It is well


Eva Da Diva...

22 December 2016 at 12:40
ORDINARY PEOPLE said...

Really touched. First time I am making a donation based on a blog story.

God will definitely heal you !!!

22 December 2016 at 13:23
ORDINARY PEOPLE said...

Please others should donate. Let's help this young man. I don't know him but I am touched to help.

22 December 2016 at 13:23
Kene Ugochukwu said...

What's 50 million naira to you Linda, you can foot it

22 December 2016 at 13:38
christie benjamin said...

I pray he gets the help he needs.

22 December 2016 at 13:40
Loveth Best said...

I pray he gets help quickly

22 December 2016 at 14:22
Anonymous said...

He should go to Zenith Medical Centre in Abuja. They do kidney transplants for less than 10M.
They fly in Indian surgeons who do the surgery.

22 December 2016 at 14:28
Anonymous said...

Does he have a kidney donor?

22 December 2016 at 19:00
Vivian Reginalds said...

nawa
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:28

