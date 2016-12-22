LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

For where to go this Christmas, check out Linda Ikeji Social Events page

On our LIS Events page, we have quite a few options of places you can go this weekend and events you can attend during the holidays. Just sign up and check out our Events page on Linda Ikeji Social
Posted by at 12/22/2016 05:57:00 pm

26 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 17:58
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay..

22 December 2016 at 18:00
Vina Saviour said...

Issorite

22 December 2016 at 18:02
livingstone chibuike said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 18:05
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Good one!guys hope una don hear am huh? Whether u be man,woman,spirit or alien we need una in lis oooooooooooo.
ANNOUNCEMENT!ANNOUNCEMENT!! ANNOUNCEMENT!!!
FREEBORN END OF THE YEAR EAT,DANCE AND GIVEAWAY IS COMING UP ON 25 TO 26 OF DECEMBER@ARIDOLF SPA HOTEL YENEGOA.COME AN MEET,SHAKE AND DANCE WITH THE EXTRA ORDINARY DUDE FREEBORN ZINALIMA THE HEAVENLY SLAYER every body is welcome exclude hausas and Muslims please ooooo you can't afford to miss this great opportunity.




















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 18:08
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Good one!guys hope una don hear am huh? Whether u be man,woman,spirit or alien we need una in lis oooooooooooo.
ANNOUNCEMENT!ANNOUNCEMENT!! ANNOUNCEMENT!!!
FREEBORN END OF THE YEAR EAT,DANCE AND GIVEAWAY IS COMING UP ON 25 TO 26 OF DECEMBER@ARIDOLF SPA HOTEL YENEGOA.COME AN MEET,SHAKE AND DANCE WITH THE EXTRA ORDINARY DUDE FREEBORN ZINALIMA THE HEAVENLY SLAYER every body is welcome exclude hausas and Muslims please ooooo you can't afford to miss this great opportunity.




















#sad indeed

22 December 2016 at 18:09
Juliet Iwuno said...

Issokay seen! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 18:11
Uju Phil said...

Okies... Lol

22 December 2016 at 18:11
Anonymous said...

No event in Ilorin kwara state, please make una try organize some thing here .

22 December 2016 at 18:11
daniel ubong said...

Ok,that's ride on baby.

22 December 2016 at 18:22
stan osita said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE SCRAP/INVERTER BATTERY TRADE THEM FOR CASH AND WE CAN PICK IT UP ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA

22 December 2016 at 18:30
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Nice one, LIS is the place to be.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

22 December 2016 at 18:32
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 18:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 18:57
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

This LIS can confuse me for Africa I swear.






says, Genevieve.

22 December 2016 at 19:06
christie benjamin said...

Ok

22 December 2016 at 19:30
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

That's nice......

22 December 2016 at 19:33
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 19:52
Ola sosweet said...

Nice events

22 December 2016 at 19:55
iphie abraham said...

Nice one







lib addict#just passing#

22 December 2016 at 20:23
Jamila Shaibu said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 20:35
Anonymous said...

I'm here to seek assistance to help my daddy live longer. My daddy has diabetes which have affected his sight too and Doctor has placed him on a diet of fruits, vegetables and other healthy food and medicines which is expensive and not easy to meetup because of lack of money. Please any assistance rendered will go a long way in making my daddies health better. Thank you. This is my email address. Adanma287@gmail.com

22 December 2016 at 21:38
Saphire Muna said...

Hahahahahahah I though the am the only one.... I was there this evening waiting for give away lols... I keep hearing regulars talking abt refresh.. One will be like, "I av refreshed like ten times under 30mins." I keep asking refresh wetin kwanu? .. I dnt know where to refresh... I dnt know how to inbox person... I dnt even know what is going on.. Even if I win the give away, I won't even know... Everything is just going zig zag for my eyes.. Despite the fact that I av bn there for like one month now, I still dnt understand anything.... Infact we need official app....

22 December 2016 at 22:28
somto Asoegwu said...

I am definitely going for luminous all white party, its gonna be lit. Festac are you ready

22 December 2016 at 22:55
EARN OVER ₦30,000 IN JUST TWO(2) WEEKS.. WHATSAPP : 07052298017, FOR DETAILS. said...

So many goodies from lis,don't know where to start from?

23 December 2016 at 03:41
Pamela said...

I need friends in Enugu 7ADA37C0

23 December 2016 at 17:17

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts