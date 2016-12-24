Footballer, Joseph Yobo and wife, Adaeze, release annual Christmas photos

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
That gal Na their hauz galGodtakeover
Lovely..great fam
Lovely family
Awww beautiful family
Cute family ...merited happiness
Beautiful family 😍~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Nice. Linda where is yours? Please, consider opening an avenue to encourage article writers like myself even without pay. Since you've such for stories do same for essay n article writers please. Young Abati, charleyboy, etc. Detailing all sectors and news. Do consider. Let's be encouraged. Bonita for instance is good with words constructs ...
Beautiful!!!!
Who is the young girl in the first picture?
******************lovely sha..... Adaeze wey like pics pass bank credit alert*******
Wu z dat girl in d first pix?
Which girl banti? Are you high or mad ?chose one!
Beautiful family.....but why is the girl absent in the last 2 photos???
Pregnancy never looked so good. She glows with her pregnancy. Beautiful family.
Beautifullib addict#just passing#
Good for them.
Heard of LIS?
Beautiful family #FamBam
Ndi asiri.why una Wan know who the gal be.
Ok
The girl no fit be their house girl now.....She too small for house girl work mbok.@Joseph yobo just deyy fine deyy go....No wonder Portharcourt girls wan die for him matterSinging 🎶 @Emma Nyra....."The bobo wan die for their matter ehh"@Galore
Maybe they realised sjr should not have been in the pic.she is fstk like yobo..could she be his daughter outside wedlock?and why is adaeZe not smiling?
Good for them
lovely-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
House girl don suffer
Lovely
Very lazy woman, no career, nothing...we'll we what happens after the fame is all gone. This money doesn't last forever. Athletes go broke in no time. Better be useful.
Wow, very Beautiful familyGod bless you.
Yes anonymous I just visited lis . Thanks but park well I know what I'm saying
iVabulous said... same here Yobos
