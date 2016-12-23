LIS

LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

Footballer, Carlos Tevez marries his childhood sweet heart in Argentina (Photos)

Former Man U, Man City, West Ham and Boca Juniors striker, Carlos Tevez married his childhood sweetheart, who he has known since he was 13, Vanesa Mansilla on Thursday afternoon in San Isidro, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The couple who already have two daughters, will hold the wedding ceremony over a four day period with 260 guests from all over the world before the striker prepares for his move to China where he will earn a reported £615,000 per week.

More photos below...



Posted by at 12/23/2016 10:13:00 am

18 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

congrats

23 December 2016 at 10:14
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to them

23 December 2016 at 10:14
Uju Phil said...

Awwwww... #loveisabeautifulThingy ��

23 December 2016 at 10:20
Juliet Iwuno said...

Big congrats to him. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 10:22
Vina Saviour said...

This man no fine o..congrats to dem

23 December 2016 at 10:29
daniel ubong said...

Hmmm,born 2 befor u officially marry to her,bad guy.

23 December 2016 at 10:29
iphie abraham said...

See teeth. Congrats to them








lib addict#just passjng#

23 December 2016 at 10:39
Odibe Blessing said...

nice.... Congrats to them

23 December 2016 at 10:40
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Awwww! congrats to them.






says, Genevieve.

23 December 2016 at 10:40
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Awwww! congrats to them.






says, Genevieve.

23 December 2016 at 10:40
ahabike daniel said...

Congrats.mogul talk

23 December 2016 at 10:49
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

Congrats Tevez.....

23 December 2016 at 10:51
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

HML

23 December 2016 at 11:04
Bree said...

Hml

23 December 2016 at 11:13
kunta said...

Tevez looks scary..wtf!

23 December 2016 at 12:23
Eazzy Pompey said...

Whao too much money. Congratulations to you

23 December 2016 at 20:14
Kiki Africana said...

Respect his pocket.

23 December 2016 at 20:40
Vivian Reginalds said...

wow
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 21:55

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts