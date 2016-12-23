Footballer, Carlos Tevez marries his childhood sweet heart in Argentina (Photos)

The couple who already have two daughters, will hold the wedding ceremony over a four day period with 260 guests from all over the world before the striker prepares for his move to China where he will earn a reported £615,000 per week.
