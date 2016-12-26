Fleeing Boko Haram Leader arrested In Lagos...

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai disclosed this on Sunday, December 25th, during the re-opening of Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak and Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga, that were closed since 2014 at the height of the activities of the insurgents.
Buratai charged troops to pursue the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists and intercept them, adding that counter insurgency efforts would be sustained to prevent re-grouping of insurgents. "You must maintain the momentum of the operation. We must pursue the terrorists wherever they are. We must not allow them to regroup," the army chief said. He said in spite of the take over of the terrorists last strong hold in the Sambisa forest, they have no time to waste.
The Chief of Army Staff cautioned against extortion of motorists who would ply the road. He also advised against inducement of soldiers, maintaining that troops are well taken care of by the Army command.
Buratai described the seven-year fight against the Boko Haram terrorists as “quite sober and touchy”, adding that a number of officers and soldiers had lost their lives in the war. He prayed for the repose of their souls and vowed that the army would recommit itself to the fight until remnants of the terrorists were cleared.
Hope they continue to catch them cos there's a possibility they might regroup and carry out more terror acts wherever they settle.
A BIG thumbs-up to the Nigeria army...well done gallant troops!.Very Nice.
Let him face d outstandin consequences
Thank God, Bravo gallants!
