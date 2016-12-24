First photos of TV Host, Frank Edoho's newborn son

TV host, Frank Edoho and his wife, Sandra recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy in the U.S. They had their first child - a boy in 2014. Frank is blessed with three children from his previous marriage while Sandra has a child from a previous relationship.
14 comments:
Congrats to dem again
Cutie_pie 😘
So left His wife for tokumbo? Smh
Long Live LIB
who wants to be a million
Congrats to them
Congratulations to dem
...merited happiness
Nice....
*****************Issorai ****nwa biara uwa nnor*****lemme over look d too Ikwuligba ****
So @Sandra is "after one"
@Frank is "after three"
They came together and became after what?
I love the name @Jaden.
Congratulations in order
@Catherine abeg you to do marry jarre.....God will give you true love....
@Galore
Funny enough..i stopped watching that shit after what he did to his first wife
My grandma wen like the show before...she go just say...abeg change channel...i don't like seeing this man again😃
@Galore
lovely,.........
www.123gist.blogspot.com
so frank has 6 now... issokay! his sperm is active!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Welcome to know this couple and their newborn baby.
Linda ikeji d analyzer...
www.maturedmindboa.com
