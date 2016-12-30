First photo from the Kamu traditional ceremony of Governor Aminu Tambuwal's daughter, Aisha
Aisha, daughter of Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is getting married to her man, Muhammad Dikko Dahiru Mangal on Saturday, December 31 in Sokoto State. Here is a picture from her Kamu ceremony held yesterday night.
