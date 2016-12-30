LIS

Friday, 30 December 2016

First photo from the Kamu traditional ceremony of Governor Aminu Tambuwal's daughter, Aisha

Aisha, daughter of Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is getting married to her man, Muhammad Dikko Dahiru Mangal on Saturday, December 31 in Sokoto State. Here is a picture from her Kamu ceremony held yesterday night.
6 comments:

okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

30 December 2016 at 16:23
Juliet Iwuno said...

Cake is magnificent. Linda take note!

30 December 2016 at 16:23
Olu Ogunyinka said...

She looks prewty happy married life.

30 December 2016 at 16:27
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Beautiful bride

30 December 2016 at 16:39
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Ok

30 December 2016 at 16:47
Chidinma Okekearu said...

Fine pikin,flexing her phone 4 us wella...HML

30 December 2016 at 16:59

