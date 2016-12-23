LIS

Friday, 23 December 2016

First 3 words you see will describe how 2017 will be

What first 3 words do you see?
103 comments:

Cornelius Chukwu said...

Love, wealth and money!

23 December 2016 at 04:55
ogbonna nwabueze said...

I saw money,happiness and power

23 December 2016 at 04:56
Ohiren's Zone said...

LOVE,POPULARITY,BEAUTY.

23 December 2016 at 04:59
Juliet Iwuno said...

Love, success & beauty. Linda take note!

23 December 2016 at 05:01
Inabeto said...

Love

23 December 2016 at 05:02
Inabeto said...

Love experience money

23 December 2016 at 05:04
Uju Phil said...

Yes oh,first saw Love, Wealth, God's blessings,everything good and positive, praise the Lord Church....! #testimony �� ��

23 December 2016 at 05:08
Final said...

I saw lust

23 December 2016 at 05:15
Prince Akwarandu said...

1. Love
2. Beauty
3. Success

23 December 2016 at 05:26
Deific Ailende said...

Love, youth, power.............

23 December 2016 at 05:27
Sho MaXx said...

Youth, Beauty, Success

23 December 2016 at 05:28
Sho MaXx said...

Youth, Beauty, Success

23 December 2016 at 05:28
Esther Norah said...

I saw popularity, honesty, money and friends. Am wondering who will I be friends with. Oh dat will be money, Yea friends with money hehehehhe

23 December 2016 at 05:33
Zee said...

Happiness, friends, power.

23 December 2016 at 05:48
the lady said...

I see happiness, money & success. :)

23 December 2016 at 05:52
Anonymous said...

Money success n health osheee!!!.

23 December 2016 at 06:09
Giftedgift said...

Love
Beauty
Youth

23 December 2016 at 06:10
O.kay said...

I saw money 3 times....lol

23 December 2016 at 06:19
Holla Jhay said...

Love, Money, and Honesty.

Seen in that Order.

23 December 2016 at 06:24
kenechukwu nzochukwu said...

Money popular happiness

23 December 2016 at 06:25
Anonymous said...

Love money. SuccesS

23 December 2016 at 06:34
Anonymous said...

Friends money success ...wow what a way to perceive 2017. I ACCEPT IT AMEN.

23 December 2016 at 06:39
Anonymous said...

Health,money and honesty

23 December 2016 at 06:40
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...Love, youth,money,Beauty

23 December 2016 at 06:41
Isaacs Stevenson said...

Success, money, and popularity

23 December 2016 at 06:44
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Youth, popularity and honesty


... Merited happiness

23 December 2016 at 06:47
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Dnt believe in such things Abeg. Live a sanctified life and you will prosper and have whatever u wish for.


Long Live LIB


Long Live LIB

23 December 2016 at 06:49
Unknown said...

LOVE
BEAUTY
YOUTH

23 December 2016 at 06:52
Unknown said...

LOVE
BEAUTY
YOUTH

23 December 2016 at 06:52
Anonymous said...

Money, health, happiness.

23 December 2016 at 06:58
Anonymous said...

The first word I saw was success... Thank u lord cos it is settled

23 December 2016 at 07:00
Teemah Salau said...

Love, beauty, youth, I'll add success because Its the fourth word I saw

23 December 2016 at 07:00
Mary Bernadine said...

Love, beauty, health

23 December 2016 at 07:12
Zubeda Lunyolo said...

Money,Happiness and Power

23 December 2016 at 07:17
Zubeda Lunyolo said...

Money,Happiness and power

23 December 2016 at 07:18
kamustaka79 bluestone said...

Beauty, happiness, popular.

23 December 2016 at 07:20
Anonymous said...

Love success money

23 December 2016 at 07:22
Anonymous said...

Friends, Power and happiness

23 December 2016 at 07:25
monday paul said...

Honesty, Happiness and power

23 December 2016 at 07:25
Anne Johnson said...

happiness

23 December 2016 at 07:28
Vina Saviour said...

I dunno about the 3 words buh am seeing a supernatural 2017

23 December 2016 at 07:28
Loveth Best said...

Love,Beauty and Happiness

23 December 2016 at 07:30
Q said...

I SAW LOVE, BEAUTY AND YOUTH.

23 December 2016 at 07:31
Gabriella Mba said...

Love, experience and health

23 December 2016 at 07:34
intimaciti said...

Love, success and time ------Alozie

23 December 2016 at 07:35
Xmoke said...

Success honesty money... amen

23 December 2016 at 07:50
Uzowuru kelechi said...

Success, health and money!

23 December 2016 at 08:15
Samuel Adekanye said...

beauty, power, happiness, friends, popular, money, experience, time, success, health, youth, love,

23 December 2016 at 08:19
prince tony said...

I found HEALTH, POPULARITY, HAPPINESS, HONESTY, POWER. In that other. May it come to pass in Jesus name. Amen.

23 December 2016 at 08:25
Ifeanyi Ikpenyi said...

Youth, Health and Money
#Ifeanyi.

23 December 2016 at 08:30
NAIJA REBRANDER said...

i saw love; power; prosperity and change.

23 December 2016 at 08:30
Anonymous said...

Love, Beauty and youth

23 December 2016 at 08:39
Anonymous said...

Love, Beauty and Youth

23 December 2016 at 08:41
Anonymous said...

Love,youth n succes

23 December 2016 at 08:43
Genevieve Okoroigbo said...

Love.







says, Genevieve.

23 December 2016 at 08:47
Stephen Ike said...

1)Youth
2)Time
3)Popularity

23 December 2016 at 08:48
Samson Ojediran said...

Experience, Popularity and Power.

23 December 2016 at 08:51
Anonymous said...

fun

23 December 2016 at 08:53
Nkiru Ezerie said...

HAPPINESS,MONEY AND POWER

23 December 2016 at 08:58
Nkiru Ezerie said...

HAPPINESS,MONEY AND POWER

23 December 2016 at 08:59
Angies Eze said...

LOVE YOUTH SUCCESS...haha

23 December 2016 at 08:59
Anonymous said...

Love, Beauty & Success.

23 December 2016 at 09:05
Anonymous said...

MY FIRST WORD: LOVE
MY SECOND: SUCCESS
MY THIRD: HEALTH
I CLAIM ALL IN JESUS NAME, AMEN!!!
THANK YOU LINDA, YOU JUST MADE MY DAY. XOXO

23 December 2016 at 09:06
Vivian Reginalds said...

friends
happiness
money
honesty
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 December 2016 at 09:12
Anonymous said...

Success, health and money. #TohBahd

23 December 2016 at 09:12
oyaluna blessing said...

I see love, beauty and success. I'll find them all in Jesus name.

23 December 2016 at 09:16
Victor Charles said...

Success
Happiness
Money
#ODIA

23 December 2016 at 09:19
ela gregory said...

Love , patience and money

23 December 2016 at 09:23
Daniel Darko said...

Youth, money, happiness

23 December 2016 at 09:41
Royalmart ltd said...

money, happiness and power

23 December 2016 at 09:41
Esthy said...

Happiness friends and power

23 December 2016 at 09:43
Yetty k said...

Love,beauty and health

23 December 2016 at 09:44
Chinedum Anikpo said...

love, success and money in JESUS name AMEN

23 December 2016 at 09:45
abbey said...

Love, Happiness, Money....Amen

23 December 2016 at 09:48
Anonymous said...

1)lOVE
2)BEAUTY
3)HEALTH
Yaaayyy!!!!

23 December 2016 at 09:49
Eazzy Pompey said...

Popularity, beauty and power. Na money I dey find oooo

23 December 2016 at 09:49
Michael Cua said...

Forgot lust haha

23 December 2016 at 09:56
Anonymous said...

love youth money!!

Prophet Linda, I tap into the first and last

23 December 2016 at 09:57
Anonymous said...

Experience. Money. Happyness

23 December 2016 at 09:58
Pearl said...

Love, Beauty and Success.

23 December 2016 at 10:01
Anonymous said...

FUN
MONEY
TIME

23 December 2016 at 10:06
Vic said...

I saw success, health, and happiness. Why do I have the feeling that for a lot of ladies, they'll either see love or beauty first.

23 December 2016 at 10:07
JaynB said...

Honesty, Success and Wealth

23 December 2016 at 10:15
Bree said...

Success,health and fun..

23 December 2016 at 10:19
Okezie Okezie said...

1. SUCCESS

2. MONEY

3. HAPPINESS

23 December 2016 at 10:24
Anonymous said...

1. SUCCESS

2. MONEY

3. HAPPINESS

23 December 2016 at 10:24
Tolu Abiodun said...

love, health, success in all. yay

23 December 2016 at 10:49
Mr 47 said...

Love, beauty, youth

23 December 2016 at 11:00
Abiola Sekinat said...

love,beauty and happiness.

23 December 2016 at 12:02
Anonymous said...

Beauty, Health, Money.

23 December 2016 at 12:45
ijeoma julien said...

Humour, success and money

23 December 2016 at 12:45
Anonymous said...

power
honesty
popularity

23 December 2016 at 13:03
Anonymous said...

LOVE BEAUTY SUCCESS

23 December 2016 at 15:01
Chizzy Liz said...

Love... Beauty.... Youth

23 December 2016 at 16:10
Anonymous said...

Love Money Happiness

23 December 2016 at 17:55
Anonymous said...

Love, beauty and youth

23 December 2016 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

Love, beauty and youth

23 December 2016 at 21:06
Anonymous said...

Why are all the Igbos seeing money and wealth? Dont go and carry drugs in Malaysia oh. Heeeennn!!!

23 December 2016 at 21:07
Dare Adetosoye Johnson said...

Love Beauty Success

just passing

23 December 2016 at 22:05
Anonymous said...

Love, beauty n success. I receive in Jesus name.

23 December 2016 at 23:12
Anonymous said...

Me too.

23 December 2016 at 23:13
Chukwunonye Monye said...

Beauty Love and Experience

23 December 2016 at 23:59
ufuoma umukoro said...

Love money and power

25 December 2016 at 00:28

