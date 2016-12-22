Fight erupts at wedding reception after bride's ex distributes photos of her giving him a BJ to the guests (photos & videos)

According to Whatsapp chat the twitter user had with a friend who was present at the wedding, the bride's ex was angry with the lady for dumping him and getting married to another man. He decided to take revenge by distributing the incriminating photos. See more photos and videos below...
His is MAAAAAAD!! pic.twitter.com/HVm9xpJ7mL— King Savage (@Ydot_K) December 22, 2016
Wow wow wow pic.twitter.com/yGKfwPoR5H— King Savage (@Ydot_K) December 22, 2016
Nah nah but loook!!! pic.twitter.com/DFwn5hreV1— King Savage (@Ydot_K) December 22, 2016
35 comments:
Too bad..
Dat ex is an idiot..why is he tryin to tak someone's hapiness away
Hahahaha... That's harsh for the man to do.
Choi..... Karma is such a beach!
Very petty of him.
Choi... Karma is such a bitch! �� �� ��
Wahala
Ohkay!
DOUBLE WAHALA FOR DEAD BODY
WHAT WAS THE BRIDE THINKING GIVING BJ AND ALLOWED TO BE SNAPPED? LADIES BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU DO TODAY MAY COME HUNTING YOU TOMORROW
Lol nawa ooo... D evil men do... Lives With them
Hmm just look@!THIS IS WHAT U GET WHEN U DATE AN IDIOT so called GROWN UP MAN WITH childrens mind! dude what stop's u from marrying her all these while huh? I believe that if u are serious she will not dump u so is because u are not.and Why going their to scatter her joy huh? This idiot deserve to die. FOR THE BITCH U TOO FUCK UP SERVES U BITCH RIGHT NO BE ANYTHING UNA SEE THAT CALL THEIR SELFS MAN UNA GO DATE MANY OF THE ARE IMMATURE FORGET ABOUT THEIR BIG DICK OR WHAT EVER. U don see the nemesis now huh?
What an Iran and Iran marriage of wrestlers.
#sad indeed
Hmm just look@!THIS IS WHAT U GET WHEN U DATE AN IDIOT so called GROWN UP MAN WITH childrens mind! dude what stop's u from marrying her all these while huh? I believe that if u are serious she will not dump u so is because u are not.and Why going their to scatter her joy huh? This idiot deserve to die. FOR THE BITCH U TOO FUCK UP SERVES U BITCH RIGHT NO BE ANYTHING UNA SEE THAT CALL THEIR SELFS MAN UNA GO DATE MANY OF THE ARE IMMATURE FORGET ABOUT THEIR BIG DICK OR WHAT EVER. U don see the nemesis now huh?
What an Iran and Iran marriage of wrestlers.
Freeborn wept for u all!
#sad indeed
LMAO why do I find this funny!
Inukwa akuko nka! Linda take note!
May God flog that guy, he will not have peace. Why not just move on, men breaking women heart daily, treat them bad and this fuck boy can't move on cos the ex gf is getting married to someone else. Come and listen to stories of what your fellow fucking men have done to other women. Some men have used women, collected stuffs from them and planning their wedding with another woman and the ones they're collecting something from are not aware. That's why when I see some men that are in Predicament, I don't even envy them cos karma is a bitch.
Linda publish my comment, I'm so upset. May God flog that guy, he will not have peace. Why not just move on, men breaking women heart daily, treat them bad and this fuck boy can't move on cos the ex gf is getting married to someone else. Come and listen to stories of what your fellow fucking men have done to other women. Some men have used women, collected stuffs from them and plan their wedding with another woman and the ones they're collecting something from are not aware. That's why when I see some men that are in Predicament, I don't even pity them cos karma is a bitch. Any man or woman that treats others bad or put others in a bad state for selfish reasons will be punished.
Pure evil...you don't wanna marry her let her move on with her life!!
Frustrated ex boyfriend. Let's see how his life will turn out after he did this to this girl. I wonder why some men are just too wicked. What a low life, I bet he life is already messed up and with this , let's hope it doesn't just get worse for him.
Well that must have been embarrassing for the bride
Good for them.
Hope the dude was beaten to stupor.
He deserves to be thoroughly beaten.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
evil ex
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
He is a mad man!!! I guess dats y she ran in d 1st place..
Who does dat!! What did u do for her dat u cant just let go??? Wot was so special with d break dat u wanted to ruin her day??? Men r not usually pet but ds one must be an immature jerk
WHAT THA HECK
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
just negodu, the ex is a Devil.. bro she's done with u get a life
hes got a mean heart! Devils a man indeed.
He is a fool
This is serious and seriously funny
O dikwa egwu!
Lol . I'm not the only immature person on LIB
hehehehe.....hehehehehehehehehe.......oh what a wedding to remember. of course the couple will still wed.....i would have been on the ex's side being the wronged party and all....but what he did makes me tilt to the side of the couple instead. DOWNRIGHT STUPID IMMATURE BEHAVIOUR
It shows how stupid the guy is and why it is good to always abide by God's law on sex before marriage.
It shows how stupid and low-life the guy is. And for ladies out there, you see why it is good to abide by God's law on sex before marriage. Sex with a man before marriage does not in anyway guarantee that he will marry you. Take caution and use your head instead of your heart.
Very true
Bona laugh won kill me
Post a Comment