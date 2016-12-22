LIS

Fight erupts at wedding reception after bride's ex distributes photos of her giving him a BJ to the guests (photos & videos)

According to the twitter user, King Savage who shared the photos, a fight broke out at a wedding reception after the bride's ex shared photos of her giving him a blow job to the guests. This happened at Wakefield, England.

According to Whatsapp chat the twitter user had with a friend who was present at the wedding, the bride's ex was angry with the lady for dumping him and getting married to another man. He decided to take revenge by distributing the incriminating photos. See more photos and videos below...







ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Too bad..

22 December 2016 at 16:51
livingstone chibuike said...

Dat ex is an idiot..why is he tryin to tak someone's hapiness away

22 December 2016 at 16:54
Omotayo Leonard said...

Hahahaha... That's harsh for the man to do.

22 December 2016 at 16:54
Uju Phil said...

Choi..... Karma is such a beach!

22 December 2016 at 16:55
Very petty of him.

22 December 2016 at 16:58
Uju Phil said...

Choi... Karma is such a bitch! �� �� ��

22 December 2016 at 16:59
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Wahala

22 December 2016 at 16:59
Deific Ailende said...

Ohkay!

22 December 2016 at 17:02
Anonymous said...

DOUBLE WAHALA FOR DEAD BODY

WHAT WAS THE BRIDE THINKING GIVING BJ AND ALLOWED TO BE SNAPPED? LADIES BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU DO TODAY MAY COME HUNTING YOU TOMORROW

22 December 2016 at 17:03
Odibe Blessing said...

Lol nawa ooo... D evil men do... Lives With them

22 December 2016 at 17:04
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

22 December 2016 at 17:06
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Teemah Salau said...

LMAO why do I find this funny!

22 December 2016 at 17:08
Juliet Iwuno said...

Inukwa akuko nka! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

May God flog that guy, he will not have peace. Why not just move on, men breaking women heart daily, treat them bad and this fuck boy can't move on cos the ex gf is getting married to someone else. Come and listen to stories of what your fellow fucking men have done to other women. Some men have used women, collected stuffs from them and planning their wedding with another woman and the ones they're collecting something from are not aware. That's why when I see some men that are in Predicament, I don't even envy them cos karma is a bitch.

22 December 2016 at 17:57
Anonymous said...

Linda publish my comment, I'm so upset. May God flog that guy, he will not have peace. Why not just move on, men breaking women heart daily, treat them bad and this fuck boy can't move on cos the ex gf is getting married to someone else. Come and listen to stories of what your fellow fucking men have done to other women. Some men have used women, collected stuffs from them and plan their wedding with another woman and the ones they're collecting something from are not aware. That's why when I see some men that are in Predicament, I don't even pity them cos karma is a bitch. Any man or woman that treats others bad or put others in a bad state for selfish reasons will be punished.

22 December 2016 at 18:03
Anonymous said...

Pure evil...you don't wanna marry her let her move on with her life!!

22 December 2016 at 18:15
Anonymous said...

Frustrated ex boyfriend. Let's see how his life will turn out after he did this to this girl. I wonder why some men are just too wicked. What a low life, I bet he life is already messed up and with this , let's hope it doesn't just get worse for him.

22 December 2016 at 18:15
Anonymous said...

Well that must have been embarrassing for the bride

22 December 2016 at 18:19
daniel ubong said...

Good for them.

22 December 2016 at 18:29
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Hope the dude was beaten to stupor.
He deserves to be thoroughly beaten.



22 December 2016 at 18:36
Vivian Reginalds said...

evil ex
22 December 2016 at 19:06
uniquechic said...

He is a mad man!!! I guess dats y she ran in d 1st place..
Who does dat!! What did u do for her dat u cant just let go??? Wot was so special with d break dat u wanted to ruin her day??? Men r not usually pet but ds one must be an immature jerk

22 December 2016 at 19:08
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

WHAT THA HECK





22 December 2016 at 19:41
Omalichanwa042 said...

just negodu, the ex is a Devil.. bro she's done with u get a life

22 December 2016 at 19:54
christie benjamin said...

hes got a mean heart! Devils a man indeed.

22 December 2016 at 20:01
Jamila Shaibu said...

He is a fool

22 December 2016 at 20:08
Anonymous said...

This is serious and seriously funny

22 December 2016 at 22:01
Lizzy Nnadi said...

O dikwa egwu!

22 December 2016 at 22:34
Anonymous said...

Lol . I'm not the only immature person on LIB

23 December 2016 at 00:27
brenda nzeh said...

hehehehe.....hehehehehehehehehe.......oh what a wedding to remember. of course the couple will still wed.....i would have been on the ex's side being the wronged party and all....but what he did makes me tilt to the side of the couple instead. DOWNRIGHT STUPID IMMATURE BEHAVIOUR

23 December 2016 at 02:26
akinshobaba said...

It shows how stupid the guy is and why it is good to always abide by God's law on sex before marriage.

23 December 2016 at 10:53
akinshobaba said...

It shows how stupid and low-life the guy is. And for ladies out there, you see why it is good to abide by God's law on sex before marriage. Sex with a man before marriage does not in anyway guarantee that he will marry you. Take caution and use your head instead of your heart.

23 December 2016 at 10:58
Anonymous said...

Very true

23 December 2016 at 17:06
Layefa Tiebebedigha said...

Bona laugh won kill me

24 December 2016 at 23:44

