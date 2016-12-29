FG has recovered 40 brand new SUV cars from a former permanent secretary- Lai Mohammed says Inbox x

fight against corruption has helped in the recovery of 40 brand new SUV cars from a former permanent secretary who left office with the government owned cars.
In a statement released today, Mohammed said the strategy being employed by the Buhari-led administration in the fight against corruption has been yielding results.
“The strategy has proven so effective and that it has led to, among others, the recovery of 40 brand new SUVs and other vehicles from one former Permanent Secretary who single-handedly appropriated the vehicles to himself when he left office”he said
