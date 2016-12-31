LIS

Saturday, 31 December 2016

Femi Adesina says Magu has not been removed as EFCC chairman

The presidential spokesperson just tweeted this following viral report that Magu has been removed as acting chairman of EFCC by president Buhari..
11 comments:

Uju Phil said...

Said it that seeing is believing! #laimuhammedthem

31 December 2016 at 11:35
livingstone chibuike said...

dis country self ..filled wit bunch of deceit..honesty is zero..wat shuld we bliev?

31 December 2016 at 11:36
Eazzy Pompey said...

Noted

31 December 2016 at 11:38
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

31 December 2016 at 11:41
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Freeborn said it! FEAR FREEBORN BECAUSE THat GUY DON'T COMMENT FOR COMMENT SAKE,AWARD OR LIKES he comment to open u fools eyes. i say that i will not believe this until i see the new on because terrorist buhari cabals i know will not allow magu TO GO BECAUSE MAGU IS THEIR THUG LEADER WHO THEY ARE USING TO INTIMIDATE THEIR ENEMIES AND PDP. But the truth remains that magu is now an idiot without a self esteem if i were him which i will not be i will resign. MAGU,TERRORIST BUHARI AND HIS CABALS ARE FANTASTICALLY CORRUPT SO HOPING THEY WILL REMOVE MAGU HMM CAN'T BE EASY BECAUSE THEY SEE ANY CORRUPT PERSON THAT IS NOT IN PDP AS A SAINT. See who are fighting corruption.magu must go or be humiliated soo. May thunder blind u all.
























#sad indeed

31 December 2016 at 11:43
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

#sad indeed

31 December 2016 at 11:44
obiora said...

Whatever!

31 December 2016 at 11:44
stan osita said...

31 December 2016 at 11:53
Ibironke Damilola said...

31 December 2016 at 11:53
Vivian Reginalds said...

ok o
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

31 December 2016 at 12:21
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Lol, the govt of I say I no say... we await the next statement.


Long Live LIB

31 December 2016 at 12:25

