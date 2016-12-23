Fact of the year! 'Jingle Bells' is not a Christmas song!

Generally, it's just about having fun and letting your hair down, when you consider some of its lesser-known lyrics, there's not a hint of Christmas anywhere. Take the following for example.
"A day or two ago
"I tho't I'd take a ride
"And soon Miss Fannie Bright
"Was seated by my side.
"The horse was lean and lank
"Misfortune seemed his lot
"He got into a drifted bank
"And we—we got upsot."
There are suggestions that Jingle Bells used to be sung by schoolchildren, while others believe it was too 'racy' for that, and instead it was bellowed as a drinking party song.
20 comments:
iVabulous said....
wooow... dat i didnt knw nd dat i didn't see comn
Are U Fucking kidding me.?
I never knew until now..
Thanks Lindodo.
Obvsly but i still like it as a xmas song.
Who knew??? Linda take note!
Jingle bells is one of the most murdered song ever lol we never knew the lyrics but just keep moving our lips.
adonbilivit jo!What of the first stanza 'dashing through the snow' there is clearly no snow when it is thanksgiving, one of those farces they post online.. anyway it doesnt talk about the real reason for the season, so na dem sabi why them compose am
Sorry, but Jungle Bells is Christmas Song. It's just not a Noel or Christian song. Try piping that music into your shop at any other time and feel how incongruous it would be. It's a Christmas season's song.
what about the word SANTA?
"oh what fun
it's to ride
on Santa's open sleigh"
fake news everywhere...
