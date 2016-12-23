LIS

Fact of the year! 'Jingle Bells' is not a Christmas song!

We've heard and sung it a million times but we never get tired of the melody associated with Christmas fun and cheer and no carol is truly complete without it. The curious thing is, it wasn't written for Christmas. The song was written in 1857 by James Pierpont. It's an American classic about Thanksgiving, and was titled One Horse Open Sleigh when first conceived.


Generally, it's just about having fun and letting your hair down, when you consider some of its lesser-known lyrics, there's not a hint of Christmas anywhere. Take the following for example.
"A day or two ago
"I tho't I'd take a ride
"And soon Miss Fannie Bright
"Was seated by my side.
"The horse was lean and lank
"Misfortune seemed his lot
"He got into a drifted bank
"And we—we got upsot."
There are suggestions that Jingle Bells used to be sung by schoolchildren, while others believe it was too 'racy' for that, and instead it was bellowed as a drinking party song.
Frank Nwaigba said...

Jingle bells is one of the most murdered song ever lol we never knew the lyrics but just keep moving our lips.

23 December 2016 at 11:48
obiora said...

Hmmmm

23 December 2016 at 12:20
Anonymous said...

adonbilivit jo!What of the first stanza 'dashing through the snow' there is clearly no snow when it is thanksgiving, one of those farces they post online.. anyway it doesnt talk about the real reason for the season, so na dem sabi why them compose am

23 December 2016 at 12:46
Godwin O. Ugbabe said...

Sorry, but Jungle Bells is Christmas Song. It's just not a Noel or Christian song. Try piping that music into your shop at any other time and feel how incongruous it would be. It's a Christmas season's song.

23 December 2016 at 14:31
Couraben said...

Waooo that's so cool a fact. Never took time to realize it.

23 December 2016 at 16:19
Nnamdi Chukwuka said...

Fake News
what about the word SANTA?
"oh what fun
it's to ride
on Santa's open sleigh"

fake news everywhere...

23 December 2016 at 20:48

