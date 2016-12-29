Face of Democracy Nigeria/Africa Esther Zamani set to unveil her You & I projects in 5 African countries

at the Prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja
recorded massive crowd of Abuja residents, show biz entrepreneurs and Political Personalities in attendance including the First Lady of Kogi State, Mrs Rashida Bello, Minister of Petroleum Dr. Emmanuel Ibekachikwu, Senator Samuel Anyanwu,etc.
The highlight of the event saw the Presentation of Awards to some noble men and women in nigeria who have contributed to humanity in their different endeavors and are regarded as Democracy Heroes.
Among the Recipient of the Award includes.
Mrs Aisha Buhari, Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, Dr. Hassan Dankwambo, Dr.Godwin Emefiele, Dr. Enmanuel Ibekachikwu, Mrs Olujimi Abiodun, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Mrs Tosin Dokpesi, Mr. Ayo Animashaun, and many more.
Another Segment was the battle of FDN Crown among the 27 Contestants on the stage. After the rigorous process. FDN Kaduna was Pronounced the Winner by the chief judge Mrs Adeseun, HIP TV General Manager along side Ambassador John Fashanu....
Queen Esther zamani the New FDN Queen 2016/17 hails from Zangon Kataf LG in Kaduna State, She is a Graduate of Igbinedion University Okada,Edo state. Studied International relations and Strategic Studies after which had her NYSC at the ECOWAS Parliament.
While Imo representative and indigene respectively Veronica Achonu; Emerged FDN Advocacy Queen 2016/17. Graduate of UNN , Studied, History and International Studies.
Other Regional Queens includes
• Queen Hafsat Allah Kayi ; FDN Northern Queen 2016/17.
• Queen Oluwaraji Tosin ; FDN South west 2016/17.
• Queen Ibiwari Jaja. FDN South South 2016/17.
• Queen Ukaegbu Chinwendu; FDN South East 2016/17.
• Queen Jennifer Olisa; FDN Ambassador.
The colorful event had the performance of Seyi Shay and the host of others had impressive coverage of HIP TV, AIT, Fresh News, Leadership Newspaper and other Media Houses.
Queen Esther Zamani is to Flag off Her Project "Advocacy for African youths Participation in Governance and Awakening Consciousness to National Unity" under which she will be unveiling an initiative tagged "YOU &I" Alongside Charity Projects starting with 5 African countries.
The YOU & I Initiative is an educative campaign geared towards remembering and awakening the consciousness of the youths and entire people of Africa that governance starts with YOU &I.
Speaking with Her Majesty Queen Esther Zamani after an exclusive interview with HIP TV, She said:
"It is high time the people wakes up to the reality and become more responsible for our continent. The government will not be able to achieve their aims successfully in the the grassroots until we believe and understand that we are the government and governance begins with YOU &I".The event was packaged by Fajag Concept and Promoted by Vivian lam Glamour Magazine. Strongly partnered by HIP TV
