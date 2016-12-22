Expect power outage on December 29th- Eko Disco tells Ikoyi, VI , Lagos Island residents

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc has said that there will be power outage in some parts of Lagos state on Thursday December 29th. According to a statement signed by its General Manager, Communication, Godwin Idemudia, the power outage is as a result of some routine maintenance that will be carried out on its Ijora-Alagbon 132kv line.
Areas that will be affected by the power outage includes Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Obalende, Banana Island and Lagos Island. The statement added that the power outage would occur between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
