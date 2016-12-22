LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

Expect power outage on December 29th- Eko Disco tells Ikoyi, VI , Lagos Island residents

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc has said that there will be power outage in some parts of Lagos state on Thursday December 29th. According to a statement signed by its General Manager, Communication, Godwin Idemudia, the power outage is as a result of some routine maintenance that will be carried out on its Ijora-Alagbon 132kv line.

Areas that will be affected by the power outage includes Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Obalende, Banana Island and Lagos Island. The statement added that the power outage would occur between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Posted by at 12/22/2016 12:36:00 pm

15 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Noted

22 December 2016 at 12:38
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nigeria is getting better o


...merited happiness

22 December 2016 at 12:40
Chizzy Liz said...

***********************ebe ndi bu mmadu bi na *******umu aturu ndi ozo who gives u dix kinda infor??????

22 December 2016 at 12:42
Uju Phil said...

Like there's usually power Supply... Mtew!

22 December 2016 at 12:45
Saphire Muna said...

........ Umu ezi..... No light for my area for the past 5days now.... Useless fuckstards















.............. Liber maniac.........

22 December 2016 at 12:45
Anonymous said...

We always have power outage steady so go ahead.
Your notice is a laughable one.

22 December 2016 at 13:13
RareSpecie Z said...

Its aiit.
At least light go dey Magodo.

22 December 2016 at 13:31
Juliet Iwuno said...

Issorite o! Linda take note!

22 December 2016 at 13:38
idayat Noble said...

Chai...no be d same Lagos we dey? So they can announce for some a reason while others have been out for months...... hmmmmmm

22 December 2016 at 13:38
Jamila Shaibu said...

Cool

22 December 2016 at 13:45
Ali mohammed said...

Hahahahaha laff won kill me,i can't count hw many days we take get light since the beginning of 2016.

22 December 2016 at 14:26
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

22 December 2016 at 14:48
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay..

22 December 2016 at 17:23
Anonymous said...

Nonsense people. Do you give notice for the daily incessant power failures?

22 December 2016 at 19:13
Vivian Reginalds said...

HMM
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 December 2016 at 19:19

