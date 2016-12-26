LIS

Exclusive pics: Dalung, Asisat, Ifeanyi Ubah all smiles as billionaire businessman sponsors Asisat Oshoala invitational tournament

As part of his social responsibility and in line with his resolve to keep promoting grassroots football in nigeria, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah, CEO of Capital oil and gas, who recently sponsored the Joseph Yobo centenary game, and Odion Ighalo's farewell match for his dad has once again thrown his weight behind the Asisat Oshoala invitational football game.

 See exclusive photos from Dr Ubah's meeting with Asisat and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung


The celebrity game will hold on 26th of December, 2016 Boxing day at the popular Campos Mini Stadium, Joseph Street, Lagos Island, Lagos, before the invitational women's game finals.

The Super Eagles trio of Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo and Imoh Ezekiel are in the star-studded list of players to feature in a novelty match between the Eagles and those from the Entertainment Industry on Boxing Day.

Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala who is hosting a youth tournament for girls named after her confirmed this development.

“Well, talking about the entertainment part, AY has really being helpful bringing in the likes of Akpororo, Sexy Steel… will I say the Nollywood stars and artists also” Oshoala stated.
“The entertainment stars will be playing against Super Eagles players like, Imoh Ezekiel, Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo , Gbolahan Salami and many more which we have all agreed to” she added.
Oshoala assured that it will be a fun-filled day with the stars in terms of music and good football as well and i will also want to use this medium to thank dr ifeanyi ubah for sponsoring the tourney i really appreciate his gesture.


The Arsenal Ladies forward is using her Foundation and the invitational tourney to again show that sports and education can go hand-in-hand.

