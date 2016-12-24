Ex-Imo state governor, Ikedi Ohakim & wife celebrate 34th wedding anniversary

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Congrats
Wow, see handsome guy oo. He was so cute, way cuter than now. HWA to themLong Live LIB
HWA to them... #grace
Happy anniversary to them
Happy anniversary to dem ...merited happiness
Nice... HWA, wish you both many more years together.
******************Issorai *****nice one..... Today couples ngwakwanu****
Ndiarurala
Such a handsome man. HWA
Congrats
HWA-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
34th wedding anniversary, Thanks a lot.
34 YEARS OF CRIMINALITY
Post a Comment
13 comments:
Congrats
Wow, see handsome guy oo. He was so cute, way cuter than now. HWA to them
Long Live LIB
HWA to them... #grace
Happy anniversary to them
Happy anniversary to dem
...merited happiness
Nice... HWA, wish you both many more years together.
******************Issorai *****nice one..... Today couples ngwakwanu****
Ndiarurala
Such a handsome man. HWA
Congrats
HWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
34th wedding anniversary, Thanks a lot.
34 YEARS OF CRIMINALITY
Post a Comment