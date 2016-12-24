LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Ex-Imo state governor, Ikedi Ohakim & wife celebrate 34th wedding anniversary

The former Imo state governor and his wife Chioma, celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary today December 24th. Congrats to them. ‎A throwback photo from their wedding above...
Posted by at 12/24/2016 10:04:00 pm

13 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Congrats

24 December 2016 at 22:05
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Wow, see handsome guy oo. He was so cute, way cuter than now. HWA to them


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 22:10
Uju Phil said...

HWA to them... #grace

24 December 2016 at 22:15
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Happy anniversary to them

24 December 2016 at 22:32
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Happy anniversary to dem


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 22:40
Odibe Blessing said...

Nice... HWA, wish you both many more years together.

24 December 2016 at 22:55
Chizzy Liz said...

******************Issorai *****nice one..... Today couples ngwakwanu****

24 December 2016 at 23:04
Anonymous said...

Ndiarurala

24 December 2016 at 23:27
Anonymous said...

Such a handsome man. HWA

24 December 2016 at 23:55
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Congrats

25 December 2016 at 02:17
Vivian Reginalds said...

HWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

25 December 2016 at 06:01
Digital Marketing said...

34th wedding anniversary, Thanks a lot.

25 December 2016 at 07:30
The Punisher said...

34 YEARS OF CRIMINALITY

25 December 2016 at 08:20

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts