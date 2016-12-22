LIS

LIS

Thursday, 22 December 2016

End the year with laughter with Koffi, Gordons, McMorris & more at Laffta Therapy

Get in here guys – Stand a chance to win a free ticket to attend Laffta Therapy with a friend. Simply fill this form www.goo.gl/Qxissz. NOW and answer the question asked correctly. First 10 to answer correctly wins!

End the year on a laughing note. Hangout with Koffi, Gordons, McMorris, Kenny Blaq, Still Ringing, Hilary Jackson, Sheyizy and much more on December 24th.

Date: Saturday, December 24th, 2016
Time: 4pm
Venue: NECA House, Adjacent Fela African Shrine, Agidingbi, Lagos.

Pick up your tickets at “THE PLACE” restaurant Isaac John and Ogba branches.

This is an awesome platform to bond with family, friends, colleague and loved ones. It can be your special Christmas gift to someone. It will be an unforgettable experience.

DON’T be told. BE THERE! Buy your ticket here NOW @ a DISCOUNT!

www.dealdey.com/deals/laffta-therapy

http://naijaticketshop.com/details.php?id=1962

http://www.afritickets.com/event/laffta-therapy
Posted by at 12/22/2016 04:04:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts