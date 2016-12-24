LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Empress Njamah wishes her fans a merry Christmas with beautiful new photos

The beautiful actress shared the lovely photos on her Instagram page. See more after the cut...


Posted by at 12/24/2016 10:41:00 am

20 comments:

Anonymous said...

Recycled dress


Ok


Meenah_wakil on Instagram

24 December 2016 at 10:46
chinelo okafor said...

Beautiful Somebody! Merry Christmas to u too...

24 December 2016 at 10:47
Uju Phil said...

Aunty Christmas 🎄

24 December 2016 at 10:50
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE






AUNTY LINDA 👩






PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

24 December 2016 at 10:53
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 10:56
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Merry Christmas 🎄 Empress

24 December 2016 at 10:56
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Cute


Long Live LIB

24 December 2016 at 11:08
livingstone chibuike said...

Lovely

24 December 2016 at 11:08
Faith Akpomedaye said...

Which fans?? She get fans?

24 December 2016 at 11:13
Odibe Blessing said...

Beautiful!!! Wish you same

24 December 2016 at 11:24
Anonymous said...

U think everyone is like u? Rush for strong deliverance b4 u transport ur inbuilt hate spirit unto 2017.

24 December 2016 at 11:40
stan osita said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE SCRAP/INVERTER BATTERY TRADE THEM FOR CASH AND WE CAN PICK IT UP ANYWHERE IN NIGERIA

24 December 2016 at 11:53
Anonymous said...

@ Faoth, stop hating! Black belle!!!

24 December 2016 at 12:03
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Okay

24 December 2016 at 12:41
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtchew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

24 December 2016 at 12:45
Anonymous said...

"Yarsh of your heart"? Really! Disgusting

24 December 2016 at 13:21
Anonymous said...

Oh, she too has fans??? Was just wondering tho. Anyways nice concept.

24 December 2016 at 14:04
Adeleye Victor said...

iVabulous said....
how lovely, dat should be my Santa

24 December 2016 at 14:24
Chizzy Liz said...

******************Fans kee????? Who still sabi dix one??????? Hian

24 December 2016 at 14:48
Emmanuel Rhema said...

Looking good pls i lost her contact can I get her contact. Tnks Linda

24 December 2016 at 20:21

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts