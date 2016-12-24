LIS

LIS

Saturday, 24 December 2016

Emma Ugolee signs up to Gofundme.com to raise funds globally for his transplant

Due to the increasing request for a more convinient way to reach Emmanuel Ugolee who I reported yesterday as needing financial assistance to win his battle against kidney disease with their contribution from those who live outside Nigeria, Emmanuel can now be conviniently assisted from anywhere in the world by simply using - www.gofundme.com/emmaugolee

Your assistance is still very much needed. Please do not relent. Godbless you as we unite to save a deserving soul.
Posted by at 12/24/2016 01:17:00 pm

21 comments:

Uju Phil said...

I pray help comes soonest... It's well. 🙏

24 December 2016 at 14:20
Anonymous said...

I repeat. Go to Zenith Medical Centre Abuja.
My family member did kidney transplant there for less than 9M. Still alive and well.

24 December 2016 at 14:39
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Hm freeborn wept!Emma ugolee,dude YOU SHALL NOT DIE SAYS ALMIGHTY FREEBORN ZINALIMA. Thou that i have spend alot of money in this Christmas and my TRAVELING DOCUMENTS BUT I WILL DO SOME THING GUY I WILL CONTRIBUTE AS MUCH AS I CAN i believe in Linda and also believe that you will not die this sickness is not for death but for TESTIMONY SAYS FREEBORN BAMISLAM SUANI ZINALIMA.


























#sad indeed

24 December 2016 at 14:41
freeborn bamislam suani ahmad zinalima said...

Hm freeborn wept!Emma ugolee,dude YOU SHALL NOT DIE SAYS ALMIGHTY FREEBORN ZINALIMA. Thou that i have spend alot of money in this Christmas and my TRAVELING DOCUMENTS BUT I WILL DO SOME THING GUY I WILL CONTRIBUTE AS MUCH AS I CAN,i believe in Linda and also believe that you will not die this sickness is not for death but for TESTIMONY SAYS FREEBORN BAMISLAM SUANI ZINALIMA.


























#sad indeed

24 December 2016 at 14:42
Chizzy Liz said...

*****************eyhaaaaaa ....its well with your soul

24 December 2016 at 14:43
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok

24 December 2016 at 14:55
kunta said...

So he has kidney problem too..Love "The Gist" though..

24 December 2016 at 15:03
Anastacia Alex (youngest graduate)#linda's inlaw# said...

God will help and save him

24 December 2016 at 15:19
somto Precious said...

Wish him well

24 December 2016 at 15:22
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dats gud yo


...merited happiness

24 December 2016 at 15:59
TCWO R said...

He is Saved

24 December 2016 at 16:18
Anonymous said...

God will heal you

24 December 2016 at 16:27
Anonymous said...

You will be save in Jesus name

24 December 2016 at 16:29
IFEOLUWA OGUNDEKO said...

Honestly, I need to know what supply @freeborn gets high on. Never cease to amaze me...😂😂

24 December 2016 at 16:43
IFEOLUWA OGUNDEKO said...

Honestly, I need to know what supply @ freeborn is high on.. never cease to amaze me with comments...

24 December 2016 at 16:47
ifeoma's verdict said...

Dear Lord, i dont like hearing this kind of news. This ailment is not unto death in Jesus name,you are healed in jesus name.

24 December 2016 at 17:02
anthony ihenka said...

U are healed bro

24 December 2016 at 17:51
Atim bassey said...

The Lord is your strength

24 December 2016 at 19:02
Iphie Abraham said...

It is well








lib addict#ust passing#

24 December 2016 at 19:43
Cyndy Babe said...

The Lord is ur great healer. Divine healing upon ur life

24 December 2016 at 19:44
Anonymous said...

It's well indeed I hope Nigerians will help after what happen with mayowa. We did not hear anything till date. What happen to does million? Christmas is all about given Nigerians we can do it again. Linda but please can you investigate the left over from mayowa's funds.

24 December 2016 at 21:07

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts