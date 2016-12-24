Emma Ugolee signs up to Gofundme.com to raise funds globally for his transplant

Due to the increasing request for a more convinient way to reach Emmanuel Ugolee who I reported yesterday as needing financial assistance to win his battle against kidney disease with their contribution from those who live outside Nigeria, Emmanuel can now be conviniently assisted from anywhere in the world by simply using - www.gofundme.com/emmaugolee
Your assistance is still very much needed. Please do not relent. Godbless you as we unite to save a deserving soul.
21 comments:
I pray help comes soonest... It's well. 🙏
I repeat. Go to Zenith Medical Centre Abuja.
My family member did kidney transplant there for less than 9M. Still alive and well.
Hm freeborn wept!Emma ugolee,dude YOU SHALL NOT DIE SAYS ALMIGHTY FREEBORN ZINALIMA. Thou that i have spend alot of money in this Christmas and my TRAVELING DOCUMENTS BUT I WILL DO SOME THING GUY I WILL CONTRIBUTE AS MUCH AS I CAN i believe in Linda and also believe that you will not die this sickness is not for death but for TESTIMONY SAYS FREEBORN BAMISLAM SUANI ZINALIMA.
#sad indeed
Hm freeborn wept!Emma ugolee,dude YOU SHALL NOT DIE SAYS ALMIGHTY FREEBORN ZINALIMA. Thou that i have spend alot of money in this Christmas and my TRAVELING DOCUMENTS BUT I WILL DO SOME THING GUY I WILL CONTRIBUTE AS MUCH AS I CAN,i believe in Linda and also believe that you will not die this sickness is not for death but for TESTIMONY SAYS FREEBORN BAMISLAM SUANI ZINALIMA.
#sad indeed
*****************eyhaaaaaa ....its well with your soul
Ok
So he has kidney problem too..Love "The Gist" though..
God will help and save him
Wish him well
Dats gud yo
...merited happiness
He is Saved
God will heal you
You will be save in Jesus name
Honestly, I need to know what supply @freeborn gets high on. Never cease to amaze me...😂😂
Honestly, I need to know what supply @ freeborn is high on.. never cease to amaze me with comments...
Dear Lord, i dont like hearing this kind of news. This ailment is not unto death in Jesus name,you are healed in jesus name.
U are healed bro
The Lord is your strength
It is well
lib addict#ust passing#
The Lord is ur great healer. Divine healing upon ur life
It's well indeed I hope Nigerians will help after what happen with mayowa. We did not hear anything till date. What happen to does million? Christmas is all about given Nigerians we can do it again. Linda but please can you investigate the left over from mayowa's funds.
Post a Comment